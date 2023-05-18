U.S. Department of Labor says Iowa child labor bill would violate federal labor laws if signed into law

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- The U.S. Department of Labor said in a letter that if Governor Kim Reynolds signs the recently passed child labor bill, it would violate federal regulations.
In the letter, regulators cite several items in Iowa's child labor bill that would potentially break federal regulations. The most significant aspects in question are the hours that children are allowed to work, as well as what jobs they're allowed to have.
One of the major points of contention is where the bill raises the time that 14-17-year-olds are allowed to work on school days.
The bill would raise it from 3 hours to 6 hours for 14 and 15-year-olds. It would also allow 16 and 17-year-olds to work the same hours as adults. However, 3 hours per day is the federal limit for any minor under 16 when school is in session.
Nate Boulton, a Democratic Senator for Polk County, led the charge to contact the U.S. Department of Labor about the bill. Boulton says he's concerned if this bill passes, Iowa businesses could face federal persecution for following Iowa law.
Boulton said, "We just worry about people in Iowa who are good employers looking at this and doing things they think are protected by law, but are actually violations of federal law."
The letter also mentions that 14-15-year-olds are only allowed in jobs that the Department of Labor deems as safe for minors, and several jobs the bill allows in the letter don't fall in that category. Regulators say they will prosecute businesses that violate federal labor laws, no matter what the state law says.
Even on the debate floor, proponents of the bill recognized there could be challenges from the federal government. However, it remains to be seen if Governor Reynolds is willing to wade Iowa into another legal battle with the federal government.
June 5 is the deadline for Governor Reynolds to sign any bills for this legislative session.