Tuesday Special Elections preview

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- Special elections are set to take place on Tuesday. Here's a preview guide on all of the elections taking place.
Anamosa School District:
A proposition to issue General Obligation Funds not exceeding $15,700,000 that would be used to construct a gymnasium, a walking track, locker rooms, concessions area, new parking lot, and access lanes for the Anamosa School District will be voted on.
Voting and poll location information can be viewed here.
Edgewood-Colesburg Community School District:
A proposition to issue General Obligation Funds not exceeding $12,555,000 that would remodel the Elementary School, provide HVAC improvements, new additions to the Junior/Senior High School facility, a new gymnasium, a new space for career/tech education, and relocation of drop-off/pick-up areas, and a new main entrance will be voted on.
Voting and poll location information can be viewed here.
City of Waterloo & Hudson School District
The City of Waterloo will be voting on a measure to issues $20 million in general obligation notes for a fiber optic broadband communications system.
The Hudson School District will be voting on three measures:
- A measure to issues $11,650,000 in general obligation bonds for construction and renovation projects.
- A measure to adopt a Revenue Purpose Statement that specifies the use of revenues that the Hudson Community School District will receive from the State of Iowa Secure an Advanced Vision for Education Fund.
- A measure to levy a physical plant and equipment tax not to exceed $1.34 per $1,000 of assessed taxable property.
Voting and poll location information can be viewed here.
Maquoketa Valley Community School District
A proposition to purchase or improve grounds, construct buildings, open roads, purchase or lease technology and equipment, acquisition of libraries, remodeling schoolhouses, expenditures for energy conservation, purchasing transportation equipment for students, a voter-approved physical plant and equipment property tax not to exceed Sixty-Seven Cents ($.067) per One Thousand Dollars ($1,000) of the assessed evaluation of the school district's taxable property.
Voting and poll location information can be found here.
Tipton Community School
Two measures will be voted on regarding Tipton Community School District.
- Issue General Obligation Bonds not exceeding $18,135,000 to provide funds to remodel, improve, and furnish additions to the high school building.
- Annually levy a tax exceeding $2.70 per $1,000, but not exceeding $4.05 per $1,000 of the assessed value of the school's taxable property.
Voting and poll location information can be found here.