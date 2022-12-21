Trump paid no federal income tax in his last year as president

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Significant Winter Storm with Possible Blizzard Conditions and
Extreme Cold over the Next Few Days...

A powerful winter storm will impact the region later today and
last into Friday night. A significant multifaceted event is
expected, including the potential for concurrent blizzard
conditions and extreme cold. Travel could be dangerous to near
impossible at times Thursday and Friday. Extreme cold is expected
as well with wind chills falling to 20 to 40 below zero from late
Thursday through the end of the week.

Those with holiday travel planned later today through Friday night
are strongly encouraged to pay close attention to forecast updates
and road conditions, and prepare accordingly if travel is a must.
Altering travel plans, if possible, is strongly encouraged.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Snow will begin during the afternoon and continue
intermittently through Thursday. Winds will also increase
Thursday and continue into Friday night when blizzard conditions
are possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches, with
locally higher amounts possible. Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph or
greater may occur late Thursday through Friday. Extreme cold and
wind chills of 20 to 40 below will be common.

* WHERE...Central and southeast Iowa.

* WHEN...From 6 PM Wednesday to 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery and snow covered roads. Areas of
blowing snow and possible blizzard conditions will significantly
reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 40 below zero could
cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...It needs to be emphasized that the
concurrence of blowing snow, possible blizzard conditions, and
extreme cold will be very hazardous and possibly life
threatening if stranded outside.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

Trump paid no federal income tax in his last year as president

  • Updated
  • 0
Donald Trump, seen here on October 08 in Minden, Nevada, paid no federal income tax in his last year as president.

 Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump reported a stunning reversal of fortune during the middle two years of his presidency that led to a considerable tax bill, according to a report from the Joint Committee on Taxation released Tuesday night.

The $1.1 million Trump paid in federal taxes in 2018 and 2019 stand in stark contrast to the $750 he paid in 2017 and $0 in 2020.

Trump's tax bill grew substantially as his income surged in 2018 and 2019, according the report that included details on Trump's tax returns from 2015 to 2020, ahead of the planned release of the returns themselves. For example, Trump reported a $22 million capital gain in 2018 and a $9 million gain in 2019 from asset sales, sending his income into the black following years of enormous losses.

In 2015 and 2016, Trump reported he lost more than $32 million each year. In 2017, Trump said he lost nearly $13 million. But he reported taxable income of $24 million in 2018 and more than $4 million in 2019, giving him a sizeable tax bill.

Trump has leveraged massive losses he accumulated over the years to zero out his tax liabilities, as previously shown by a New York Times investigation. For example, the JCT noted that Trump carried forward $105 million in losses on his 2015 return, $73 million in 2016, $45 million in 2017 and $23 million in 2018.

"It's the 2,000-pound gorilla. ... He still uses the net operating losses" to reduce his tax liability, said Steven M. Rosenthal, senior fellow in the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center at the Urban Institute.

And once again, in 2020, as the pandemic raged on, Trump reported a loss of nearly $5 million. He paid $0 in federal income taxes that year.

The-CNN-Wire

