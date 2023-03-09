Trump looms large over 2024 race as other Republicans descend on Iowa

Weather Alert

...Winter Storm Still Impacting Portions of Northern and Central Iowa into the Evening... A late season winter storm will continue to produce light to moderate snowfall into the evening hours. Highest additional snowfall accumulations will be over portions of northern into eastern Iowa where 1 inch or so may yet fall Lesser amounts will be seen for locations to the south and west. Some areas may see wet roads or sidewalks become icy as temperatures freeze after dark, but widespread significant travel impacts are not expected. We will continue with update statements this evening as the storm continues drifting northeast and has less impact on the area. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... * WHAT...Snow expected. Additional snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Portions of northern and central Iowa. * WHEN...Until midnight CST Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery and slushy road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511. &&