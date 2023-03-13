Trump expected to focus on "America First" education during Iowa visit

DAVENPORT, Iowa. (KWWL) - Former President Donald Trump will be back in Iowa for his first campaign stop in the Hawkeye State for his 2024 campaign.
Trump announced his latest bid for the White House last November, and has since strategized ways to potentially win over Republican voters.
He is expected to talk to Hawkeye voters about an "America First Education Policy." A group known as the "America First Agenda" describes the policy as "putting parents and students – not bureaucrats, unions, or politicians – in charge of educating our Nation’s next generation."
A recent Des Moines Register poll found 44% of Iowans found Trump favorable, which was the highest amongst Republicans running.
Doors will open at the Adler Theatre in Davenport at 3:00 p.m. and Trump will start speaking 6:15 p.m.