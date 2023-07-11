Trump criticizes Governor Reynolds for not endorsing a candidate ahead of 2024 caucus

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- Former President Donald Trump has criticized Governor Kim Reynolds for choosing not to endorse a candidate in next year's caucus.
In a post on Trump's social media platform "Truth Social", Trump suggested Reynolds quietly favors Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, despite her pledge to remain neutral throughout the caucus process.
The former President also said that he believes Reynolds owes him more loyalty for past endorsements. At an Iowa campaign event in June, Trump said that Reynolds would not have won her races without him.
Other members of the GOP are defending Governor Reynolds. New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu said that Reynolds did not need Trump's help to win.
Sununu said, "I'm still giggling on the idea that Kim Reynolds wouldn't win without Trump's help. Are you kidding? Kim Reynolds is a superstar of a governor out of Iowa. She didn't need anybody's help. But you know, that's Donald Trump. He's going to take credit for the sun shining and the stars twinkling."
Governor @KimReynoldsIA is a conservative rockstar who has delivered for the people of her state. Like I always say, Iowa grows strong women!— Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) July 10, 2023
In a tweet from Republican Presidential candidate Nikki Haley, she called Governor Reynolds a "conservative rockstar" and said that, "Iowa grows strong women."