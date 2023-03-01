Students Stage Walk Out Over LGBTQ+ Bills

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Iowa...

Cedar River at Cedar Falls affecting Black Hawk County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Cedar River at Cedar Falls.

* WHEN...Until Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 89.7 feet, Water covers the road at 1712 and 1118
Cottage Row Road.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 88.6 feet and rising.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
this afternoon to a crest of 89.7 feet just after midnight
tonight. It will then fall below flood stage late Friday
morning.
- Flood stage is 89.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
89.9 feet on 02/24/2017.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa...

Shell Rock River at Shell Rock affecting Butler, Black Hawk and
Bremer Counties.

.Heavy rain will fall on a deep primed snowpack leading to the melt
increasing. Flows in rivers will increase quickly and reach critical
levels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Shell Rock River at Shell Rock.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow morning.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Water affects South Prairie Street.
At 12.5 feet, Seepage occurs in several basements close to the river.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 12.6 feet and
falling.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM CST Wednesday was 13.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
just after midnight tonight and continue to slowly recede.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
12.6 feet on 03/20/1986.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Students Stage Walk Out Over LGBTQ+ Bills

  • Updated
  • 0

MARION, Iowa. (KWWL) - Iowa students plan to stand up against LGBTQIA+ related legislation that is in the process of being passed.

High school walkouts are scheduled at schools across the state including Linn-Mar, Marion, Waterloo, Dubuque, and Iowa City.

Youth led organizations say it's important to fight against Senate File 335 among others.

The bill would prohibit elementary and secondary school students from using restrooms and changing rooms that do not correspond with the person's biological sex.

Senate File 335 was passed in the subcommittee Wednesday morning.

Senate file 83 is another concern for students at the statewide walk-out.

The bill would prohibit instruction related to gender identity and sexual orientation in school districts, nonpublic schools, and charter school kindergarten through grade six.

If passed it would require public schools to enforce the policy.

Marion High School Junior Hannah Neuville said, it's important to make their voices heard.

"I feel like the youth of America and the youth of Iowa have the power to be heard and to change the world," Neuville said. "I believe that the more we walking out and protesting peacefully of course, the more power and say we'll have in some of these bills."

20 to 30 students are expected to walk out at Marion High School this afternoon.

Marion High School Senior Allison Steffen said 20 to 30 students are expected to walk out.

"It's extremely important for me that my friends to feel safe and loved in their community."

Confirmed statewide walkout times are below.

Storm Lake 12:00 p.m.

Marion High School 12:30 p.m.

Iowa State University 1:00 p.m.

Iowa City 1:00 p.m.

Johnson 1:05 p.m.

Lin-Mar 3:23 p.m.

