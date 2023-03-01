Students Stage Walk Out Over LGBTQ+ Bills

MARION, Iowa. (KWWL) - Iowa students plan to stand up against LGBTQIA+ related legislation that is in the process of being passed.
High school walkouts are scheduled at schools across the state including Linn-Mar, Marion, Waterloo, Dubuque, and Iowa City.
Youth led organizations say it's important to fight against Senate File 335 among others.
The bill would prohibit elementary and secondary school students from using restrooms and changing rooms that do not correspond with the person's biological sex.
Senate File 335 was passed in the subcommittee Wednesday morning.
Senate file 83 is another concern for students at the statewide walk-out.
The bill would prohibit instruction related to gender identity and sexual orientation in school districts, nonpublic schools, and charter school kindergarten through grade six.
If passed it would require public schools to enforce the policy.
Marion High School Junior Hannah Neuville said, it's important to make their voices heard.
"I feel like the youth of America and the youth of Iowa have the power to be heard and to change the world," Neuville said. "I believe that the more we walking out and protesting peacefully of course, the more power and say we'll have in some of these bills."
20 to 30 students are expected to walk out at Marion High School this afternoon.
Marion High School Senior Allison Steffen said
"It's extremely important for me that my friends to feel safe and loved in their community."
Confirmed statewide walkout times are below.
Storm Lake 12:00 p.m.
Marion High School 12:30 p.m.
Iowa State University 1:00 p.m.
Iowa City 1:00 p.m.
Johnson 1:05 p.m.
Lin-Mar 3:23 p.m.