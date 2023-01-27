State lawmakers introduce bill banning gender-transition procedures for those under 18

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL)- A new bill in the Iowa Senate would ban those under the age of 18 from undergoing gender transition procedures. Another bill would make medical professionals legally and civilly liable for providing the treatment.
State Senator Sandy Salmon, R-Janesville, is helming both bills. Senate File 129 would make it illegal for medical professionals to provide treatments like puberty-blocking drugs, cross-sex hormones, or gender-affirming surgery on a minor.
It would allow their use on minors for things other than gender transitioning, such as a "medical verifiable genetic disorder of sexual development.
"We believe that a minor is too young to make such a life-changing decision. It's difficult for a minor to comprehend and fully appreciate the risk and long-term life implications of this kind of treatment," Salmon said. "If someone becomes one, when they become an adult, and they want to get this kind of treatment, that's one thing, but a child, that's another thing."
Salmon said she brought the bill forward after hearing concerns from constituents about gender-transition procedures and surgeries performed on minors.
"There's no reason that minor should be allowed to undergo that treatment," Salmon said. "We don't allow a miner to purchase tobacco or use tobacco. We don't allow a miner to use alcohol or drugs or even get a tattoo. Those things often are not permanent and life-changing the way this kind of treatment is."
The bill, as it is currently written says "diagnosis is based exclusively on the individual's self-report of feelings and beliefs" "and "this internal sense of discordance is not permanent or fixed."
"A substantial majority of children who experience a discordance between their sex and gender identity will outgrow the discordance once they go through puberty and will eventually have a gender identity that aligns with their sex," the bill says. "Taking a wait-and-see approach to children who reveal signs of gender nonconformity results in a large majority of such children resolving to a gender identity congruent with their sex by late adolescence."
In an interview with KWWL on Friday, Salmon said gender-affirming care can be harmful.
"I think it's basically chemical, castration, and sterilization of emotionally distressed kids," Salmon said. "I don't think we should be allowing that to happen to our kids."
Several leading medical groups, including the American Medical Association, the American Psychiatric Association and the American Academy of Pediatrics have rejected that notion.
"It's not done on the basis of any scientific evidence or reason. It is purely on the basis of discrimination," Keenan Crowe, Director of Policy and Advocacy at One Iowa, said. "There is absolutely no reason to restrict this kind of care. In fact, it's actually life-saving for these young people who need it."
Crowe said the bill could have deadly consequences for young transgender people who already suffer higher rates of depression and suicide.
"You stack that with also trying to restrict their medicine and medically necessary health care, and you have a recipe for disaster," Crowe said. "This is going to kill kids. I don't have an easier or nicer way to say that this will absolutely result in deaths."
Crowe pointed to research that shows that gender-affirming care can improve the mental health of young transgender people.
"It dramatically decreases suicidal ideation, anxiety, depression across the board," Crowe said. "We see real benefits from these kinds of treatments."
Senate File 129 would also protect the freedom of "members of a profession to provide counseling" that is "consistent with the individual's conscience or religious belief."
"We want counselors to be able to counsel patients that struggle with their gender identity and want to be able to live out their gender identity as a biological sex," Salmon said.
Crowe said this part of the bill provides legal protections for conversion therapy.
"It is a dangerous discredited practice that every major medical organization in the world says not only doesn't work but also harms people," Crowe said. "It is not care at all, and it would be a total disservice to call it that. It legitimately harms people and is deceptive in its very nature. It's trying to promise something that it couldn't possibly deliver."
The bill also would prohibit a government agency or political subdivision from encouraging or coercing a minor to withhold information from the minor's parents about the minor "exhibiting symptoms of gender dysphoria, gender nonconformity or otherwise demonstrating a desire to be treated in a manner incongruent with the minor's sex."
Salmon is one of nine Republican State Senators who sponsored Senate File 110, alongside State Sen. Kevin Alons, R-Salix, State Sen. Rocky De Witt, R-Lawton, State Sen. Lynn Evans, R-Aurelia, State Sen. Jesse Green, R-Harcourt, State Sen. Dennis Guth, R-Klemme, State Sen. David Rowley, R-Spirit Lake, State Sen. Jeff Taylor, R-Sioux Center, and State Sen. Cherielynn Westrich, R-Ottumwa.
SF 110 outlines a pathway for a patient to bring a lawsuit against any Iowa medical practitioner who performs gender-affirming care in the state. It makes them liable for "any physical, psychological, emotional, or physiological harms, by such procedure, related treatment, or subsequent effects of the procedure or treatment."
Also, people who received gender-affirming care as a teenager or their parents can sue the doctor who performed the procedure for "injunctive relief, compensatory damages, punitive damages, and attorney fees and costs." They have up to 30 years after the person who received the care turns 18.
The bill also prohibits laws forcing medical practitioners to perform a gender-affirming procedure. It prevents any medical practitioner who "performs any gender-transition procedure on an individual" in Iowa from being able to "receive any funding from the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services," such as Medicaid dollars for Medicaid patients.
"This is not just a ban on gender-affirming care for transgender youth," Crowe said. "It's restricting a lot of gender-affirming care for adults as well because it's discouraging physicians from providing it or even being able to provide it."
Salmon said her intention with the bill is only to address procedures on minors, not all adults, and they may need to clarify that particular language in the bill.
"The intent is that there would not be state funding for that provider for that treatment for minors," she said.
The language in the bills is very similar to others currently working through the legislatures of more than a dozen other states, including Oklahoma, South Carolina, Kansas and Mississippi.
All are following the lead of Arkansas, which banned gender-affirming care for minors in 2021.
"We see what some of the other states are doing and use some of those ideas, but it's inspired by what we're hearing about and what people are telling us about themselves or their family members that have gone through it," Salmon said.
Crowe said it is a continuation of a larger nationwide policy push with national groups pushing this legislation out to state legislators.
"They are not pieces of legislation that constituents are asking for or proposing," Crowe said.
This is one of several bills in the Iowa legislature dealing with the topic of transgender Iowans. In the first few weeks of the 2023 legislative session, state lawmakers introduced eight bills targeting the LGTBQ community.
"Rather than just saying, well, transgender people are not allowed in public society, they're doing this death by 1000 cuts thing, and they're trying to target the folks who are most politically vulnerable, which in this case, is children in a marginalized community simply because they don't have the political firepower to fight back," Crowe said.