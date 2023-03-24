State lawmakers considering bill that would change labor laws

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL)- Protests are set to take place across Iowa on Saturday over a controversial proposal to change child labor laws that state lawmakers are considering at the capitol. In Eastern Iowa, there will be demonstrations in Peosta and Iowa City.
The bill would relax child labor laws and let teenagers work in some jobs they are currently restricted from doing.
"The bill updates code, much of which was written well over 100 years ago, and it modernizes it," President and CEO of the Iowa Restaurant Association and the Iowa Hotel and Lodging Association Jessica Dunker said. "It was still talking about how kids couldn't run elevators or migrant children had different work standards than citizen children."
If passed, it would allow 14-year-olds in Iowa to work in hazardous jobs in meatpacking and mining, so long as it is done under an approved training program.
The bill requires the activity "be performed under adequate supervision and training" with "adequate safety precautions" and without interfering with the "health, well-being, or schooling of the minor enrolled in an approved program."
"It's opening up new opportunities for kids that either choose to or have to work to help their family," Dunker said. "All of the safeguards that were previously in place are still there. Children are not going to be allowed to take jobs where they're doing things that are dangerous to them."
Iowa Federation of Labor President Charlie Wishman said the bill would allow children to work freezers and meat coolers.
"This isn't just talking about minor changes in child labor law," Wishman said.
"There are so many things in this bill that make this not just about the opportunities for kids or learning new skills. This is about multinational corporations looking for a new generation of cheap labor."
"These are issues that we as a state said 120 years ago, this is not the state that we want to be," Wishman added. "I don't know why in 2023, we're even considering that this is the kind of state that we want to return to."
Dunker, who played a role in developing the bill, said one of the bill's significant goals is to create new opportunities for students in work-based learning situations.
"When we are looking at the need for folks to join our skilled trades, this is a great way for a student to determine early on if any particular skilled trade is important to them so that they can then maybe graduate high school and be ready to move right into an apprenticeship program," Dunker said.
The proposal would allow 15-year-olds to work on the assembly lines, loading and unloading items. It would also allow kids to work until 9 p.m. during the school year and 11 p.m. in the summer.
"A 15-year-old wants to go to a varsity basketball game, can't go to a varsity basketball game before 7 p.m. because that's when they are required to start across the state," Dunker said. "Yet, that same kid who might instead choose to work at the local ice cream shop can't stay past seven. We are just looking for some consistency on where we value how students spend time."
The bill would allow 16 and 17-year-olds to sell and serve alcohol at restaurants as long as they have their parents permission.
"In full-service restaurants, you need servers who can do the complete job," Dunker said. "Part of the complete job in most full-service restaurants includes being able to carry alcoholic beverages from the bar to the table and being able to run a credit card for any table that you are the server for."
Wishman said the proposals would roll back decades of worker protections and are not the right solution to the workforce shortage.
"For the life of me, I don't understand why we're not concentrating on how to improve parent's work lives so that we don't have to send kids into mines to work," he said. "Let's take a look at parent's pay and benefits. Give them a retirement. Let's make sure that kids can just be kids."
Wishman said he believes parts of the bill violate federal laws and will put Iowa businesses in a challenging position.
"Businesses are going to be looking and saying, 'should I be looking at Iowa or should I be looking at federal law, and many of them are going to look at Iowa law.," he said. "If it doesn't match what the federal law does, which most of this bill doesn't, Iowa is going to be putting businesses at risk to be fined by the federal Department of Labor for not complying when all they're trying to do is just figure out how to follow the law."
Dunker said the bill expands beyond what federal law calls for, but Iowa is not trailblazing in that regard since Nebraska, Minnesota, Texas, Georgia, South Dakota, have already done this.
"We think that what will likely happen is that the federal government will have to look themselves at what the states are doing and decide they need to make adjustments," Dunker said. "We are comfortable that if it came to that, we would be able to work with the workforce folks to sort that out."
This week, a Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa poll found 50% of Iowans are in favor of this bill, 42% are against it, and 8% are not sure. 57% of parents with children under 18 favored the idea.
The Iowa City event is a community speak out at noon on the Ped Mall. The Peosta event is a discussion on the worker shortage at 1 p.m. at the Northeast Iowa Community College.