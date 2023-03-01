State lawmakers advance LGBTQ related bills

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) - As Iowa students walked out of class to protest LGBTQIA+ legislation on Wednesday, state lawmakers moved some of those controversial bills forward.
It is funnel week at the capitol, meaning legislation needs to make it out of at least one committee in at least one of the two chambers to stay alive.
Advocates said lawmakers had introduced more than two dozen bills on various topics. Some of the more controversial include bills that would ban doctors from performing gender-affirming care on minors, require schools to tell parents if their student is transgender or outlaw gender instruction for young students.
Several bills, including one introduced by Governor Reynolds, would prohibit instruction related to gender identity and sexual orientation in school districts, nonpublic schools, and charter school from Kindergarten through grade six.
"It puts guardrails in place to allow families to make decisions," State Senate President Amy Sinclair, R-Allerton, said. "Sexual activities, sexuality, human growth and development are decisions that families should make, based on their beliefs, not the school systems voice, teachers beliefs, or custodians. This is about families."
Reynolds bill, Senate Study Bill 1145, bans human growth and development instruction from including "any program, curriculum, material, test, survey, questionnaire, activity, announcement, promotion, or instruction of any kind" on the topic.
"Not all parents want others to teach their children about sexual activity and gender identity because it touches on family's religious beliefs about sexuality and sexual ethics," State Senator Sandy Salmon, R-Janesville, said. "Not all students, parents or families agree with the viewpoint held by many schools regarding sexual activity, sexual ethics, gender identity, and therefore teaching about this subject should be left at home."
It requires the instruction in Kindergarten to be "age-appropriate and research-based."
"No first grader anywhere in Iowa is instructed about the mechanics of sexual interaction. It just doesn't happen," State Senator Herman Quirmbach, D-Ames, said. "If it did, that teacher would already be violating the law because the law requires any discussion about human growth and development to be age-appropriate, and that's not age appropriate."
State Senator Molly Donahue, D-Cedar Rapids, an educator and behavior specialist, said she believes it puts kids at risk.
"If you're not allowed to talk about human growth and development, kids may not know that they should tell an adult what's happening to them," Donahue said. "By not allowing personal development, education and not acknowledging that there are different types of families in our schools and dynamics, this will put kids at risk."
The bill requires school districts to notify parents if they reasonably believe the child expresses "a gender identity different than the biological sex listed on the minor child's official birth certificate." However, if the district determines it would lead to child abuse, there is an exception. In that case, the district would report the case to the Department of Health and Human Services.
"I can only imagine what chaos that's going to generate and how much fear and how much anger and how much embarrassment all because some completely untrained school employees and custodian thinks a kid might be transgender," Quirmbach said.
Donahue said she believes it will lead to uneducated and untrained employees making judgment calls about what a child is. It could force kids to their parents before they are ready to come out to them.
"How do you act too feminine? So a girl is good at basketball. Are you going to turn her in because she can play better than the boys? Or a little boy is really good at music, and maybe he has a speech impediment. Are you going to turn him in?" Donahue said.
Lawmakers in the Senate Education Committee passed the governor's bill out of committee on Wednesday, sending it to the House floor for debate.
The committee also passed Senate File 335, which would prohibit elementary and secondary school students from using restrooms and changing rooms that do not correspond with the person's biological sex.
With a parent's permission, school leaders can provide alternative facilities like a single occupancy toilet or unisex bathroom.
"The goal of this bill is to protect the privacy rights and the safety of all kids," State Sen. Cherielynn Westrich, R-Ottumwa, said. "I believe that's what this bill is going to do, and it's going to keep them all safe and protect their right to privacy."
Senator Claire Celsi, D-West Des Moines, called the bill "embarrassing" and "completely unnecessary."
"Kids in our schools deserve the right to use the bathroom facility of their choice under the Civil Rights Act of Iowa," Celsi said. "Every school administrator and teacher has the safety of kids in mind, so that's why they work out a plan in every single school how to get kids safely in and out of the restrooms every day and make a plan for anyone that needs a specific arrangement."
Donahue has spent 32 years working in public schools. She does not believe it has been an issue.
"Our children deserve better than this. From everyone in this building and everyone outside of this building in your communities," Donahue said. "This is bullying."
Late Wednesday evening, lawmakers on the House Education Committee advanced a bill dealing with pronouns for transgender students. It would prohibit schools from punishing students or staff who don't address transgender students by their preferred names or pronouns.
"Teachers, students and staff members should not have to walk around the halls of their schools, wondering if they don't use the correct name, they will be called out and shamed, put in detention or suspended, given written reprimands that go in their file, suspended from employment or worse, even fired from being a teacher," State Rep. Henry Stone, R-Forest City said. "We need to protect our kids, and we need to protect our teachers."
Several Democrats on the committee raised concerns that even if parents go to a teacher and ask them to call their child a particular name, the teacher does not have to do so.
"This is so important for children to feel accepted and respected in school. Part of that is their name or whatever they want to be called by," State Rep. Sharon Sue Steckman, D-Mason City, said. "If a teacher deliberately ignores that, even if a parent requests it and they are protected from doing that, you are just inviting bullying from the teacher."
The House Education Committee passed the bill by a 13-10 vote.