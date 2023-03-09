State auditor speaks out about new bill that would limit the power of his office

Weather Alert

...Exiting Winter Storm Still Impacting Portions of Northern and Central Iowa this Evening... A late season winter storm will continue to produce light snowfall this through late evening. Additional snowfall accumulations of up to an inch will be over portions of northern into eastern Iowa. Some areas may see wet roads or sidewalks become icy as temperatures refreeze tonight, but widespread significant travel impacts are not expected. We will continue with update statements this evening as the storm continues drifting northeast and has less impact on the area. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... * WHAT...Snow expected. Additional snow accumulation of up to 1 inch. * WHERE...Portions of northern and central Iowa. * WHEN...Until midnight CST Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery and slushy road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511. &&