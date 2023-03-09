State auditor speaks out about new bill that would limit the power of his office

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) - Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand is speaking out about a new bill that would limit the power of his office.
During a press conference at the Iowa State Capitol on Thursday morning, Sand said Senate File 478 would be destructive for the state.
"This is the single most pro-corruption bill that has ever come out of the Iowa legislature," Sand said.
Sand is the lone Democratic statewide office holder in Iowa. Voters narrowly reelected him during the midterm elections in November.
The bill introduced this week by the Senate Committee on State Government would prohibit Sand and his team from accessing private information like income tax returns, medical records and academic information.
"This bill alone would gut our ability to conduct independent audits. Part of the standards of governmental auditing is again that you have to be independent," Sand said. "This bill will give veto power to anyone who doesn't want us to look at what they're doing with taxpayer money again."
Sand said this bill would make it much harder for his office to serve as a watchdog for taxpayers and uncover waste, fraud and abuse.
"Why do we want to tempt people in positions of trust and power with the ability to hide and bury everything they have ever done? That is exactly what this bill does," Sand said. "At the end of the day, there is no limit to what we couldn't find out. No limit to the number of audits we couldn't produce."
In an amendment, lawmakers clarified the bill to say "information, records instrumentalities and properties" obtained by the auditor's office need to remain confidential.
It also further restricted the auditor's office from accessing:
- Reports to the state health department, a local board of health, or local health department that identifies a person infected with a reportable disease.
- Law enforcement agencies criminal identification files
- Police reports related to ongoing investigations
- Documents created by an attorney pertaining to litigation or claims against a public body.
- Records and information from an independent special counsel.
- Information and records concerning physical infrastructure, cyber security, critical infrastructure, security procedures or emergency preparedness if disclosing it could "reasonably be expected to jeopardize life or property."
To get access to information, the agency under audit would need to agree to give the auditor's office access to it. The auditor would only be able to publicly release the results of an investigation or findings of a report with the express written consent of the agency audited.
"Any audit that we are conducting, if the entity that we are auditing says that they don't want us to look at a document and they get someone appointed by the governor to agree to it, that document remains hidden, and we won't see it," Sand said. "This bill is wrongheaded, and it is dangerous. We cannot see this pass if we want to have government accountability."
The bill also prevents "any litigation between constitutional and statutory offices, administrative departments, commissions or boards of the executive branch of state government."
"Why would you want to remove that power from a state auditor? It is a dangerous and terrible idea," Sand said. "What it means is that any agency could bury any document that they don't want to be seen in the light of day. I think that's dangerous and irresponsible."
Sand said a lack of audits could harm the state's credit rating and put hundreds of millions of dollars in federal funding at risk. During his press conference on Thursday, Sand said Iowa could lose $198 million in federal aid per year for community colleges and $4.9 billion in other federal funding annually.
"Medicaid, Medicare, road construction, public safety, education, student loans, all of it is at risk if this bill passes, and someone decides they just don't want someone digging into what the government is doing with your tax dollars or they don't want someone to know about the waste, fraud and abuse that's been conducted," Sand said.