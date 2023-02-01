Special investigation into City of Atkins reveals $51,000 in improper disbursements

ATKINS, Iowa (KWWL) -- State Auditor Rob Sand has released a report following an investigation of the former City Clerk of Atkins, identifying that the city had more than $51,000 of improper disbursements, among other financial transactions.
A special investigation into the use of funds between July 1, 2015 and January 31, 2021 was requested by the City over financial transactions processed by the former City Clerk, Amber Bell.
In addition to the $51,598.59 of improper disbursements, the report also found $21,255.38 in "unsupported disbursements," along with $27,941.53 in unbilled and uncollected utility billings.
According to Sand, the $51,598.59 of improper disbursements includes:
$9,074.24 of unauthorized payroll costs resulting from excess wages, excess comp time payments, holiday bonus checks, and separation agreement payments issued to Ms. Bell
$7,717.90 of reimbursement checks issued to Ms. Bell for health insurance and other costs
$21,291.37 of net insurance premiums for coverage of City employees that were not properly deducted from the employees’ payroll
$3,275.25 of improper purchases made with the City’s credit card, late fees, and interest
- $3,799.16 of improper payments to vendors and cash withdrawals;
- $567.83 of late fees and interest to IPERS.
The report also found that the city of Atkins could not provide documentation for the other $21,255.38 amount.
According to the report, it was not possible to determine if there were more improper disbursements because sufficient records were not available.
In response, Sand has recommended City officials to strengthen internal controls, ensure an independent review of bank statements, and more to ensure that this does not happen in the future.
