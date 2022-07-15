Special election to be held Tuesday for Independence mayor

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KWWL) -- A special election will be held Tuesday for a new Independence mayor after previous mayor Robert "Bob" Hill passed away suddenly in April.
The three mayoral candidates are Nathan Hansen, Brad Bleichner, and Denny Vaghn.
Polls will open from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. at the Falcon Civic Center. Residents can also fill out absentee ballots at the Buchanan County Auditor's Office through Monday, July 18 at 5 p.m.
Hill had been mayor since January and worked on the City Council for more than a decade. He died at 70-year-old and is survived by his wife, Audrey, and their daughters Beth, Erin, and Laura.
Hansen is from Independence and has worked as a retail manager for over 25 years. In a Facebook post, he said he would implement monthly town hall meetings to create open dialogues between city officials and residents. He says that he has gone door-to-door to see what concerns residents have.
Bleichner has served as the Director on the Independence Community School Board since June of 2021. He and his wife, who is originally from Manchester, moved to Independence from Southern California in 2015.
Vaghn is an Independence native who has held a seat on the City Council for eight years. He also ran for mayor in 2014 and in 2021.
KWWL will report the results of the election Tuesday night.