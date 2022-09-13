SPECIAL ELECTION: Compiled list of unofficial results for school elections

(KWWL) - These are the unofficial results of the Special Election:
- Independence received 200 YES votes and 217 NO votes. Total of 417 votes for their bond.
- Gladbrook-Reinbeck voted NO on both public measures. There are 1059 NO votes and 604 YES votes on a bond. The second vote has 1080 NO votes and 579 YES votes for a tax vote.
- Edgewood-Colesburg entered 415 YES votes and 218 NO votes for their school bond.
- Maquoketa Valley held a vote to fill a vacancy for District 3 Director with Pam Overman running unopposed. The second vote has 153 YES votes and 87 NO votes for a bond.
- Harper's Ferry voted YES with 58 votes and 8 NO votes for a hotel/motel tax rate.
KWWL anticipates more school district results.