Senator Grassley demands documents alleging President Biden involved in criminal scheme as Vice President

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley is demanding documents that a whistleblower claims shows President Joe Biden was involved in a criminal scheme during his time as Vice President.
The whistleblower says that scheme involved a foreign national and is related to the exchange of money for policy decisions. Grassley has declined so specify the evidence against Biden.
Grassley told reporters, "I have had the information from credible sources of whistleblowers in the FBI, and that's the basis for it. And now it's up to the FBI to produce the information."
Grassley said he hopes to learn more if the FBI turns over the records that he and Congressman James Comer are seeking.
A White House spokesman characterized the allegations as, "unfounded politically-motivated attacks."