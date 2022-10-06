Senator Chuck Grassley, Michael Franken square off in Senate Debate

JOHNSTON, Iowa (KWWL)- Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley and Michael Franken squared off in a statewide debate Thursday night. The debate, broadcast by Iowa PBS, is the only scheduled one in the senate race.
Grassley is running for reelection and an eighth term in Congress.
"I'm running for reelection because I love Iowa, and I love the people of Iowa," Grassley said. "I want to continue to work for the people of Iowa. If I'm reelected to the United States Senate, I will be number one in the United States Senate. I will be number one on my agenda, whether you're Republican, Democrat or Independent, and my opponent will be number 100."
Franken is vying to unseat him and become Iowa's first Democratic Senator since Tom Harkin.
"The thing that drives rural Iowa apart and troubles so many communities is this terrible divisiveness, and Chuck Grassley could do way more on that, but he doesn't. He's part of the furnace to fan the flames of this in a craven desire to stay in office," Franken said. "I will be like that young draft pick that's going to bring the team up, and I've got the vivaciousness, the intellect and the ideas. A life full of experiences living across the globe. And I'll bring the breast best of breed coming back to the state of Iowa to be your best Senator ever."
The two covered a lot of ground and clashed on various issues, including abortion, inflation, and the cost of health care.
Here is a recap of the highlights.
DAY 1 PRIORITIES
Franken and Grassley were asked what their top priorities would be if their party took control of the Senate.
Franken said health care, reproductive rights, immigration reform and gun reform.
"We need more responsible gun ownership in America," Franken said. "I am looking for responsible gun ownership, and I'll be the leader in that engagement because I think I am well-schooled in this area."
Grassley, on the other hand, said the Grassley-Wyden bill, which would reduce prescription drug prices. The Senior Senator also mentioned a desire to break up a monopoly among meat packers, a bi-partisan bill to end discrimination against small business owners by Amazon and Google, and social security.
He also wants a constitutional amendment requiring the federal government to have a balanced budget.
" I'm going to go to Washington again, to hopefully be in the majority to undo these awful policies of this administration," Grassley said. "My opponent has said that Biden is doing a fabulous job. The people of Iowa, Republican, Democrat independent, they come to my 99 County meetings, and they think inflation and energy and the border are out of control."
ABORTION
When moderators pressed him about whether he would support Sen. Lindsey Graham's bill that would ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, Grassley said no. Graham introduced the bill recently after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade over the summer.
He did previously support a 2021 bill introduced by Graham that would ban abortion after 20 weeks.
"I supported the bill before because, before the Supreme Court decision, it was a federal issue," Grassley said. "Now it's a state issue."
Grassley said he is pro-life, pro mother and pro-family. He said he supports some exceptions for the mother's life, rape and incest.
"The Supreme Court overturned it back to the States, so the people of the United States get a chance to voice their opinion to their elected representatives," Grassley said. "That surely is better in a democracy than unelected judges of the courts to make that decision."
Franken has been vocal in his support for reproductive rights and even called for Roe v. Wade to be codified. He said the government should not be involved in the private, personal times in a woman's life.
"We shouldn't have the government stepping in to determine when viability exists," Franken said. "The doctor knows this, and the woman knows this. This is not something for government to step in and make those determinations."
INFLATION
Grassley attacked Franken all night long on inflation and said multiple times it was the most common issue he heard about from Iowans during his 99-county tour. Grassley said the Biden Administration has kept "feeding the fires of inflation."
"When you're in a hole, you quit digging, but the Democrats are not quit digging," Grassley said.
While Franken said, "there's no instantaneous thing you can do as a senator that's going to reduce inflation suddenly," he did say there were long-term steps lawmakers could take.
Franken talked about cutting the cost of health care and attacked Grassley for not voting for a bill that would cap the cost of insulin at $35 for Medicare patients.
"We can do a lot as a senator, but it takes long-standing altruism and intellect to make it happen and not be a stooge for big corporations," Franken said.
In response, Grassley touted his work in the past on Medicare Part D and with Senator Ron Wyden to lower prescription drug costs.
UKRAINE
Russia's ongoing war with Ukraine came up during the debate. Grassley said he supports the U.S. providing aid to Ukraine and added he believes President Biden "has done a reasonably good job" handling to conflict as commander in chief.
"I hope that the American people will be patient to understand that helping Ukraine now will save us a lot of money later on if Putin has stopped right now," Grassley said.
Although he does not support American troops on the ground in Ukraine.
Franken called Putin "the lap dog" of Republican lawmakers.
"What you get with me is a clear, clear-eyed long view of the world," Franken said.
Franken favors sending in American Troops but said some might not be armed.
"While some will be soldiers, that doesn't mean they have to be armed. This is their expertise. They are called CBR soldiers. This is what they do," Franken said. They're kitted to do this. You can't really do it without soldiers because they've got the kit to do the necessary work."
Grassley shot back and said he thinks "it'd be very dangerous to send people soldiers in without weapons so that they could protect."
Franken replied, "if you're going to be abroad, shoulder nation in the world. If you want to be a leadership nation, then you've got to take those risks."
ALLEGATIONS AGAINST FRANKEN
The former Mike Franken campaign staffer who accused him of trying to kiss her spoke out on Thursday. The Police report was filed in Des Moines in April with the Democratic U.S. Senate candidate's name redacted. The accuser, Kimberly Stoppe Boggus was quoted in an article published by Politico on Thursday.
"Michael Franken kissed me without my consent," she said in part. "It happened. And now, again, without my consent, I am being mentioned by both sides as though I am a disposable pawn in the political machine."
Des Moines Police closed the case. Franken's campaign has denied the claim, and when asked about it on the debate stage on Thursday night, Franken said the allegation was "unfounded."
"I'm a husband with two kids, a girl and a boy," Franken said. "Wife of 33 years, and a 40-year history of zero tolerance of sexual malfeasance, sexual misdeeds of gender-related harassment."
Franken accused Grassley and Democrats of politicizing the issue and said he did not have a problem with it, but Grassley did because of legislation he pushed.
"What he's doing is weaponizing women's rights," Franken said. "This is a guy who's made it his career to ban abortion, to support unequal pay, to do nothing for paid family leave too many times vote against the Violence Against Women Act."
In his response, Grassley stared down Franken and said, "my colleague, you're in no position to lecture me about women."
Grassley said his campaign had nothing to do with the police report becoming public.