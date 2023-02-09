Senate panel advances bill that would ban teaching of gender identity to young students

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL)- A bill that would bar schools from teaching gender identity and sexual orientation to young students is advancing in its journey through the state legislature. An Iowa Senate subcommittee voted to move the bill forward on Thursday afternoon by a 3-2 vote.
Senate File 159 would prohibit schools from including gender identity or sexual orientation in curriculum or instruction for Kindergarten through eighth grade. It would require any human growth and development education to be "research-based and age-appropriate."
Pam Gronau, a parent from Ankeny who supports the bill, talked about steps her district has taken like asking students for pronouns and policies to use the pronouns a student chooses to use, regardless of a parent's choice.
"It is a sensitive subject, and the mere question of asking a young child their pronoun can put ideas in their head which may have never been there before," Gronau said. "I am grateful this bill requires school boards to adopt policies which require parental notification and involvement, reinforcing the fundamental rights of the parents."
Jill Bjorklund from Ankeny attended the hearing with her seven-year-old daughter Lily, who is transgender. Bjorklund said she is a teacher and has worked at churches most of her life. A few years ago, when she was five, Lily began revealing she had persistent, unwavering feelings she was a girl.
"I don't understand why leaders who are supposed to protect kids would make a law that hurts me. Transgender is not a bad word. I am not a bad person," Lily said. "If kids at school were to start bullying me because of who I am and I need help, how could my teachers help me if it is illegal to talk about it? And if they did, people would sue them. That would make me feel sad and terrible inside. I thought people who make bills are supposed to solve problems, but this bill is solving no problem. I am not a problem."
Christian Mall, a transgender man from Dallas County, said the bill sends a message that gay and transgender people should not exist. Even with prohibiting any mention of LGTBQ plus people in K through 8 schools, he said it wouldn't stop transgender kids from existing.
"The only thing this bill will accomplish is to marginalize further or isolate any child who is not heterosexual or cisgender," he said. "Exposure to people of different identities and backgrounds at school will help these kids, and all kids feel like they have a future but are not alone."
Keenan Crow, the Director of Policy and Advocacy for OneIowa, said it would lead to more cases of bullying for young transgender Iowans.
"This bill is an unnecessary piece of discriminatory legislation that will impact teachers ability to address bullying and will further isolate LGBTQ students who are already in the midst of a mental health crisis," Crow said. "It would improve no one's life in Iowa."
Supporters of the bill, like Carrie Wright from West Des Moines, said these conversations about gender identity and sexual orientation are inappropriate for middle and elementary school students.
"These subjects should not be introduced on a broad scale to young kids at this age," she said. "If needed, parents should be the ones who decide what to share in accordance with their beliefs. These ideologies are a trojan horse, I am afraid, being introduced under the guise of empathy, compassion and inclusion."
Several parents called on lawmakers to expand the bill to cover grades K-12 instead of just through eighth grade. They also wanted to eliminate part of the bill that requires the health curriculum to include "age-appropriate and research-based information regarding the characteristics of sexually transmitted diseases, including HPV and the availability of a vaccine."
State Sen. Lynn Evans, R-Aurelia, said the idea behind the bill is not restricting the ability of transgender Iowans to express their identity but controlling what is in the classroom.
"We need to be taking a critical look at what we are teaching in the classroom, not just about this topic but on several topics because public schools need to be neutral on a lot of these things, and we need to get back to neutral on some of this."
State Sen. Sandy Salmon, R-Janesville, said the subjects of gender identity and sexual orientation should be left to parents.
"Just as not all parents want others to teach their children about sex education because it involves family religious beliefs about sexuality, not all parents and others chose children about sexual orientation and gender identity because it also involves family religious beliefs regarding sexuality and sexual ethic," Salmon said. "Not all students, parents, or families agree with the viewpoint held by many schools regarding sexual orientation and gender identity issues. Therefore teaching on this subject should be left with the family at home."
The bill would require schools to notify parents of any physical examination and health screenings beyond what is required by state and federal law before the start of the school year. It also requires school districts to alert a parent in they notice any changes in a student's mental, physical or emotional health or well-being.
"Parents and many teachers simply want our schools to get back to educating the basics like reading and math," Gronau said. "Parents are responsible for the upbringing of their children, and it is our responsibility to guide them, care for them, protect them, and make important decisions for them on their behalf."
Under the bill, parents who allege violations of the growth and development policy could complain to the school board. If, after 30 days, the issue is not resolved to their satisfaction, they can ask the state board of education to appoint an administrative law judge to look into the matter or sue the school district. If they sue a win, a school district could be fined between $10,000 and $50,000.
State Senator Herman Quirmbach was the only one on the panel to vote against the bill moving forward.
"It is a description for ignorance, ignorance, that is counterproductive to the needs of our society," he said.