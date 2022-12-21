Senate leaders hopeful to finish year-long government funding bill Thursday

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Significant Winter Storm with Blizzard Conditions and Extreme
Cold through Friday...

Blizzard Warning in effect This Afternoon through Friday night.

A region of snow is moving across southeast Iowa late this
morning. This snow will shift to the eastern Iowa this afternoon.
Strong northwest winds with gusts of 25 to 35 mph will be common
over the region for the remainder of today. Winds will peak tonight
and into Friday with gusts in the 40 to 50 mph range and will
create blizzard conditions over much of the northern half of Iowa.

Wind chill values will fall through the day today and will be in
the 20 to 40 below range before bottoming out at 35 to 45 below
tonight and Friday morning.

Those with holiday travel planned through Friday night are
strongly encouraged to pay close attention to forecast updates and
road conditions, and prepare accordingly if travel is a must.
Altering travel plans, if possible, is strongly encouraged.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, winds gusting as high as
40 mph this morning. For the Blizzard Warning, blizzard
conditions expected. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph or more.
Extreme cold and wind chills of 20 to 40 below zero will be
common and dropping to near 45 below tonight and Friday morning.

* WHERE...Much of Central and Northern Iowa along and north of
Interstate 80.

* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until noon CST today. For
the Blizzard Warning, from noon today to 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on snow and ice covered road conditions.
Widespread blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility.
The hazardous conditions will impact the morning and evening
commutes. Strong winds could bring down tree branches. The
dangerously cold wind chills as low as 45 below zero could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The combination of blowing snow, blizzard
conditions, and extreme cold will be extremely hazardous and
life threatening if stranded outside.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

Senate leaders hopeful to finish year-long government funding bill Thursday

  • Updated
  • 0
Senate leaders hopeful to finish year-long government funding bill Thursday

After a day of stalled negotiations, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer took procedural steps on December 21 just before midnight that could force a final vote on the year-long government spending bill December 23 or December 24 .

 Samuel Corum/Getty Images/FILE

Senate leaders returned to Capitol Hill Thursday morning with the hope that they would reach a deal to begin voting on the year-long government spending bill "sometime later this morning," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said.

"We're getting ever closer to reaching an agreement but we're still not there," Schumer said in remarks on the Senate floor.

Negotiations to bring the spending bill to a vote stalled Wednesday after an impasse over an amendment from GOP Sen. Mike Lee of Utah to extend the Trump-era border policy known as Title 42, a pandemic-era public health authority that allows migrants to be turned back at the border.

Government funding runs out at the end of the week.

As of Wednesay night, Schumer indicated they were still working to secure an agreement with Republicans that would allow votes on amendments on Thursday before voting on the bill. Government funding runs out at the end of the week.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said Thursday he was "optimistic" that the Senate would finish the funding bill that day.

"We'll finish on the 22nd as someone predicted a while back," McConnell said, referring to himself.

On Wednesday night, Schumer took procedural steps just before midnight that could force a final vote on Friday or Saturday.

"We are making good progress. As a procedural safeguard, I am filing cloture. But I'm hopeful, very hopeful we will lock in an agreement shortly," Schumer said on the Senate floor.

Senate Republican Whip John Thune also sounded a slightly more upbeat note when he said late Wednesday he thought Democratic leaders were narrowing in on a creative solution to the impasse over Lee's amendment about Title 42.

Senators had been pessimistic about making progress on the year-long government funding bill earlier Wednesday night.

"This bill is hanging by a thread," Democratic Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware said. "We are having enormously difficulty between a few Republicans on exactly what is the path."

Emerging from McConnell's office earlier that night, Thune had said, "I don't think at this point there's a clear path forward."

The Biden administration earlier this week told the Supreme Court it should reject an emergency bid by a group of GOP-led states to keep the controversial border restriction in effect while legal challenges play out.

However, Democrats had been concerned that Lee's amendment could pass, as some centrists and others in their party have expressed support for an extension of the policy. That could cause the spending bill to be sunk in the Democratic-led House, which must pass the bill after it clears the Senate.

But Title 42 may not be the only hang up. Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut said Wednesday there are now a "number" of issues holding up the bill, not just Title 42, which had been a main sticking point.

Some lawmakers suggested Congress might need to vote on another short-term funding bill to avoid a government shutdown.

It's "looking like that's more of a possibility," Indiana GOP Sen. Todd Young said.

Senate leaders unveiled the $1.7 trillion year-long funding bill early Tuesday morning -- the product of lengthy negotiations between top congressional Democrats and Republicans. The Senate had hoped to vote first to approve the deal this week and then send it to the House for approval before government funding runs out on December 23.

This story and headline have been updated with additional developments.

The-CNN-Wire

CNN's Kristin Wilson contributed to this report.