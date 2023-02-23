Senate education subcommittee advances Governor Reynolds' new education bill

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL)- An Iowa Senate subcommittee advanced an education bill on Thursday proposed by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds. The bill deals with parental rights over their children's education and materials taught in the classroom.
"Parents should have the ultimate responsibility and right to decide what is in the best interest of their children, including when it comes to their education," Governor Reynold Legislative Liason Molly Severns said.
The bill prohibits instruction on gender identity and sexual activity in grades K through 3 in public school districts, accredited nonpublic schools, charter schools and innovation zone schools.
"Most of our children start kindergarten at the age of five, and there are only eight or nine years old when they reach the third grade," Severns said. "The Governor's proposed language simply eliminates teaching about sex in general to our youngest students."
Patty Alexander, a retired public educator, said she "wholeheartedly appreciates the bill."
"It protects the innocence of children up to third grade," she said. "I would prefer to go to the eighth grade. Schools need to be a neutral safe place in which outside social and political pressures have no place."
It bans human growth and development instruction from including "any program, curriculum, material, test, survey, questionnaire, activity, announcement, promotion, or instruction of any kind" on the topic.
State Senator Herman Quirmbach, D-Ames, said he believes this part of the bill violates Article One, Section six of the Iowa Constitution and the 14th Amendment to the United States Constitution.
Leslie Carpenter with Iowa Mental Health Advocacy said not allowing these topics to be taught will increase the anxiety and depression for young Iowans.
"When there was a lack of information and education about these subjects, many children will be left to wonder whether there is something wrong with them," Carpenter said. "If there is no safe space to talk about these subjects and to learn about these topics, many will hold their feelings inside, which we all know is not healthy."
It requires the instruction in Kindergarten to be "age-appropriate and research-based."
"We are quite concerned with the prohibition around discussion of gender identity and sexual activity in K through 3, not because we think that there are prolific conversations related to gender identity or sexual orientation, but we believe as written this is going to prohibit conversation or instruction related to things like good touch, bad touch, right where reproductive activity just basic birds and bees stuff," Melissa Peterson, a Government Relations Specialist for the Iowa State Education Association said. "One of the key components that education professionals realize is necessary about age-appropriate evidence-based research as it applies to human growth and development is to make sure our kids are safe, they're taken care of, and they're protected."
It also eliminated the requirement that the health curriculum in grades 7 through 12 include instruction about HPV and the availability of an HPV vaccine and AIDS.
"Discussion on whether the HPV vaccine is a good idea for children should be left up to the parent, child and their doctor rather than being advertised in a classroom and an information regarding this vaccine," a representative for Informed Choice Iowa testified.
Severns said Iowa code currently requires teaching the characteristics of community communicable diseases and educating students about sexually transmitted diseases and their treatment.
"The Governor's proposed language supports the continuation of these practices without naming encode each disease that may be included in that teaching," Severns said.
Noah Beacom strongly encourages lawmakers to eliminate this provision of the bill.
"Parents themselves may lack the knowledge about communicable diseases such as HIV," Beacom said. "This is why I believe HIV instruction should still be taught in schools. Education about HIV, HIV transmission care and prevention is one step we can take to reduce the stigma around this illness and relieve the burden on our healthcare system from this preventable illness."
The bill would require High School civics courses to give students the U.S. citizenship test. As a condition of graduation, students would need to get at least 70% of the questions on the test correct.
"Each graduate of an accredited high school in Iowa will benefit from learning more about the rights and duties of American citizenship through the proposed new civics graduation requirements," Severns said.
School districts and accredited nonpublic schools would be required to submit the test results the Iowa Department of Education every year.
"As far as the civics test is concerned, somebody needs to go and do some research about what that test actually is as it's applied," State Sen. Quirmbach said. "It's an oral test, and it's only 10 questions. You only have to get six right to become a citizen. This bill says you have to get seven right to graduate from high school."
Similar to other bills introduced this legislative session, it would prohibit school districts, charter schools and innovation zone schools from conducting exams or surveys to assess a student's mental, physical or emotional health not required by state or federal law, without parental consent. If they do give one, they'd have to give parents written notice at least seven days prior.
School districts would have to publish several lists of information online, including:
- All materials used in the classroom
- All people who are in direct contact with a student
- All books available in the classroom and library
- A detailed explanation of policies and procedures to request the removal of materials from schools.
"The Governor's bill would not prevent school districts from possessing books or materials that their locally elected school board members deem fit for their own public school setting," Severns said.
Peterson said this would be easier for some teachers than others since they would have to post anything that could be defined as material.
"A kindergarten teacher could not possibly do that and then update it in a timely fashion," Peterson said. "We think that this is going to be burdensome of our education professionals, not because we don't want to be transparent, but because we fear that that is not going to consider the dynamic nature of education."
School districts would have to notify the Iowa Department of Education within seven days of any book that is removed from the classroom or library. The state DOE would also need to create and maintain a comprehensive online list of all materials moved from classrooms in the state.
"Even if parents are successful in getting a few books removed, schools can continue to put more books with obscenities right back in. It is a never-ending cycle that I do not believe is a real solution to the problem," Pam Corona said. "I would like to see schools held accountable for the material they are making available to our children. There shouldn't be a standard for what is considered age-appropriate reading material."
Michelle Kruse, a teacher-librarian in Cedar Rapids each school district, must have a selection and reconsideration policy in place.
"It is a school board approved process that qualified school librarians to take seriously and work diligently on books are chosen for school libraries after careful consideration including seeking out and reading multiple book reviews," Kruse said. "In the event that a question about a book selection occurs, the school board-approved process for the reconsideration of library and instructional material policy exists. The reconsideration policy gives local parents, students and staff a voice to bring forward an objection to a book or an instructional material that they have. Each school district then follows its locally approved policy to ensure that the book is carefully reviewed and a decision about whether or not it should stay in the school library. Or classroom."
State Senator Quirmbach said if a list is created at the state level to guide books and materials at school districts across the state, it would be unfair to Iowa students.
"It is certainly arguable that a parent should be able to restrict their students' access to certain laws. What cannot be sustained, though, is arguing that a parent should be able to restrict the access of other people's children," he said. "If a small group of parents in one small school district succeeds in getting a book ban, then every other school and every other student and every other district throughout the state has to jump through additional hoops before they can get access."
He said the proposed book-banning lists are ripe for abuse, and without a defined standard, the bible could be considered explicit.
If a student wants to check out a book from the library on the removal list, school districts would have to get permission from parents.
"This bill empowers each parent with the freedom to choose whether they want their child exposed to these books by their school," Severns said.
The bill requires school districts to notify parents if they reasonably believe the child expresses "a gender identity different than the biological sex listed on the minor child's official birth certificate." However, if the district determines it would lead to child abuse, there is an exception. In that case, the district would report the case to the Department of Health and Human Services.
"The language forcing educators to out their transgender students is particularly dangerous. Especially since less than one in three transgender youth report that their homes are supportive," Becky Taylor, the Executive Director of Iowa Safe Schools, said. "The language introducing HHS into the equation is even more problematic, as our students have reported an overwhelming amount of negative interactions with HHS."
Republican lawmakers on the panel said they have concerns with the bill but voted to move it forward and said they would work with the Governor's office to resolve them.
State Sen. Lynn Evans said he was concerned about reporting directly to the Department of Human Services.
"I think we're making some assumptions or maybe taking a step before actually delving into the matter we do," State Sen. Evans said. "We are mandatory reporters, but just to assume that a child might be in danger because you report to the parent that they're having questions about their sexuality might be a step too far."
Under the proposed legislation, school district employees would need parental permission to use a nickname or pronoun for a student, not on the child's birth certificate.
Parents would also have to consent and get at least 48-hour notice of any guest lecturer, presenter, activity, or instruction involving obscene or sexually explicit material.
It also says that parents or guardians "bear the ultimate responsibility to make decisions affecting the parent's or guardian's minor child, including decisions related to the minor child's medical care, moral upbringing, religious upbringing, residence, education, and extracurricular activities."
"The parents are the governing authority and how their child's educated period parents are responsible for their child's upbringing and unless there is evidence, not a gut feeling, unless there's evidence to the contrary that that child is being harmed, then no one has a right to interfere in how that parent is parenting that child," State Senator Amy Sinclair, R-Allerton said. "This bill is ultimately about returning that authority for what a child learns and is taught by people acting on their behalf in a place that is not home."
The bill includes civil penalties for schools if they violate the provisions in the bill. A first violation would be a written warning to the school board, but each subsequent violation would result in a civil penalty of up to $5,000.