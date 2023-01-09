School choice, property taxes front and center as state lawmakers kick off new legislative session

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL)- Iowa state lawmakers returned to the capitol Monday to start the 2023 legislative session with a long agenda of issues hanging over them. Republicans control the state House, Senate and Governor's office.
Republicans have a majority in both the state House and Senate. During the November election, they gained seats in both chambers, which Republican leaders have said is a further mandate and affirmation of their agenda.
"We now represent part or all of all 99 of Iowa's 99 counties and are in a better position than ever to listen to Iowans all across the state and legislate accordingly," House Speaker Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford, said. "Iowans continue to grow our majority because we have proven session after session that our caucus delivers on the promises we make."
Fresh off the election cycle, many lawmakers spent a lot of time talking to voters and are eager to search for solutions to problems they heard about on the campaign trail.
"We knocked on a lot of doors last summer and fall, and we each talked to our constituents about what they wanted," House Minority Leader Jennifer Konfrst, D-Windsor Heights, said. "Let's make sure what we heard on the doors matches what happens here, on the floor. Let's make sure the special interests don't drown out the voices of the people."
Speaker Grassley's grandfather, Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley, was at the capitol on Monday to swear in his grandson as House Speaker. Grassley said having his grandfather there made the moment "more meaningful."
More than a third of the members of the Iowa House are new this session.
"You are here in the people's Capitol in this magnificent House Chamber. 17 years after my first session here, and I've never lost my appreciation for this impressive building and the responsibility that comes with it," Grassley said. "Before we get into the contentious debates and the long nights, let's take a moment to acknowledge that we're all here for the same reason: to make Iowa the best place to work, live and raise a family."
The first day is primarily ceremonial, and it is filled with a lot of speeches in which leaders of both chambers lay out their agendas and priorities for the upcoming session.
"Every session opens with a fresh opportunity to make Iowa better - more welcoming, vibrant and successful," Senate Minority leader Zach Wahls, D-Coralville said.
Education reform and property taxes are high on the Republicans agenda, as well as private school vouchers. Speaker Grassley described his agenda for the next several months as "bold."
"We're crafting creative solutions to the issues that have plagued our state for years, like workforce shortages," Grassley said. "We're digging deep into the issues that are oftentimes deemed too complicated to address, like property taxes."
For the past two legislative sessions, Governor Reynolds has tried to pass bills that would take taxpayer money set aside for public schools and give it directly to parents who want to send their children to private schools as a 'scholarship'.
During the 2022 legislative session, Senate File 2369 passed the Iowa Senate with full Republican support but failed in the Iowa House.
The proposed bill would have allowed roughly $5,000 in scholarships for up to 10,000 students from families at or below 400% of the poverty level. The Legislative Services Agency estimated the program would cost $55 million annually.
Many Republicans from rural districts opposed the bill, saying their small school districts could not absorb the loss of funding.
"Iowans have a choice in almost everything we do, including most educational settings. If it's good to have a choice in preschools, community colleges, apprenticeships, and four-year colleges and universities, then Iowa K 12. Parents and students should have the choice to choose the school best for their family," Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver, R-Ankeny, said. "School choice should no longer be an option only for wealthy families. Public and private schools can both prepare Iowa's students for the next generation for great careers here in Iowa."
This year, Speaker Grassley created and will chair a new committee focused on education reform. It will be "a 5-person committee dealing with bills containing significant reforms to our educational system."
"We believe it's just a part of much broader reform," Grassley said. "With a variety of policy ideas, some of which will look familiar, we can provide greater choice to Iowa parents and keep our public school system strong."
Democrats opposed the school vouchers and believe the legislature should fully fund Iowa schools.
"Iowa schools started the current academic year with 5,000 open jobs, including 1,000 full-time teaching positions. The Department of Education website lists 21 separate teaching areas facing shortages, from pre-K to physical education to high-school math, science, and industrial technology," Sen. Wahls said. "Right now, kids in every corner of our state are missing the individual attention they need to become confident readers. They're missing out on STEM opportunities that would inspire great careers. They're missing out on the help they need to learn English and thrive."
After passing a significant income tax reform bill last year, Republican leaders said it is time for relief from property taxes.
"Iowans pay some of the highest property taxes in the country. The system responsible for that problem wasn't built overnight, and the solution to it won't be either," Sen. Whitver said. "I can tell you Senate Republicans are up to the challenge on the best long-term strategy for Iowa taxpayers."
Property taxes are controlled by local governments and are used to fund city and county services.
In 2019, state lawmakers took steps to require officials to be more transparent about property taxes but took no action to cap increases.
Grassley said that recent attempts to lower property taxes have led to only some Iowans paying less in terms of property taxes.
"Oftentimes, we've focused too much on providing certainty for the government and not enough on providing certainty for the Iowan paying the taxes," Speaker Grassley said. "This session, that will change as we work to provide true relief and reform."
Senator Wahls said Democrats have interested in working with Republicans to lower property taxes but stressed they want to see lower costs for working families.
"Senate Democrats will gladly work with Republicans on a plan to ease property tax burdens on middle-class families and those with fixed incomes to make sure Iowa is a better place to call home," Wahls said. "But Republicans need to prove they're serious about helping middle-class Iowans. Iowa can't afford another tax giveaway to the ultra-rich that shortchanges our families and communities. Senate Democrats will work with anyone on common-sense property tax reform, but we are not interested in tax giveaways that overwhelmingly benefit the ultrarich and big corporations."
In his opening day speech, Senator Wahls called on lawmakers to take meaningful action to slow what he called an "Iowa Exodus." According to Wahls, since 2010, 50,000 working-age Iowans have left the state for opportunities elsewhere, creating what he described as "a crushing, long-term problem."
"o regain the ground we've lost, keep the next generation of Iowans here at home and win the competition for newcomers, we must make Iowa a more welcoming state. And our biggest employers are saying the same thing: this crisis will only be solved by welcoming more folks to build a life here in Iowa and stay here in Iowa," Wahls said. "Every legislative session opens with a fresh opportunity to make Iowa a better place – a thriving state with more Iowans, younger Iowans, and better-paid Iowans. In 2023, we must seize this opportunity because right now, too many people are leaving."
In the Iowa House, Minority Leader Konfrst expressed a desire to work across party lines to pass legislation that makes Iowa a better place to live, work and raise a family.
"One of the things I hope we're able to bring back this session is a spirit of cooperation and bipartisanship. After all, that's what the people sent us here to do," Rep. Konfrst said. "Iowans are tired and exhausted by politics as usual. Let's do things differently this year. They want us to work together to get things done. Things they'll see in their everyday lives. Impacts that will make their lives better."
House Majority Leader Matt Windschitl, R-Missouri Valley, said he is looking towards advancing freedoms for Iowans in any way possible.
"We need to look through every legislation we do through that lens of how are we making Iowans freer? How are we getting government out of their way or making government work for them instead of against them?" Windschitl said. "We all have a task here to try and make sure that the government works for Iowans, not against them.
Lawmakers will also likely discuss solutions for the severe lack of workers to fill open jobs in Iowa.
"We will continue to work on reforms to get more Iowans into the workforce, a tax code that incentivizes work, equipping Iowans with the skills they need for those opportunities and ensuring public assistance programs focus on those Iowans most in need," Sen. Whitver said.
Both Grassley and Whitver talked about working to craft a "responsible" state budget and using "common-sense accountability for Iowans' tax dollars."
"We can pass simple reforms to ensure that the dollars we allocate in the state budget are making it to where they are intended to go," Speaker Grassley said. "Our entitlement programs can only be sustainable if we ensure those who receive them are those who actually need it."
Abortion is another important issue. Democrats have been talking about reproductive freedoms, but Republicans want to table the discussion on it for now until they see what happens with the fetal heartbeat bill. The Governor has appealed the bill to the Iowa Supreme Court.
The new legislative session runs 110 days through April 28.