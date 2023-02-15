Schatz takes his shot, wins Peosta special election

PEOSTA, Iowa (KWWL)- The City of Peosta has a new city councilmember.
Brian Schatz won Tuesday's special election, taking 57 percent of the vote. His two opponents, Wesley Wedewer and Brian Ostermann, won 13 and 12 percent of the vote, respectively.
Roughly 17 percent of voters opted to vote for write-in candidates instead. Overall, turnout for the special election was modest- just fewer than 10 percent of registered voters decided to turn out to vote.
Should he decide to run for re-election, Schatz will be back on the ballot in November.