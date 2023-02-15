 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Winter Storm Expected to Impact Portions of Southern into
Central Iowa on Tonight into Thursday...

.Another storm is set to begin affecting Iowa by tonight with snow
spreading into southern and central Iowa then persist into
Thursday before ending by later in the day.  Moderate to heavy
snow amounts are forecast along with strong winds producing areas
of blowing snow.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO
6 PM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches.
The lower amounts are expected toward the north side of the
advisory area.

* WHERE...Portions of west central into central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some of the heaviest snow is expected
around the time of the morning commute on Thursday. Be prepared
for slick roads, poor visibilities during this time and allow
extra time to reach your destination.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

Schatz takes his shot, wins Peosta special election

  • Updated
  • 0
Generic-Election-Background-MGN-Credit
By Daniel Winn

PEOSTA, Iowa (KWWL)- The City of Peosta has a new city councilmember.

Brian Schatz won Tuesday's special election, taking 57 percent of the vote. His two opponents, Wesley Wedewer and Brian Ostermann, won 13 and 12 percent of the vote, respectively.

Roughly 17 percent of voters opted to vote for write-in candidates instead. Overall, turnout for the special election was modest- just fewer than 10 percent of registered voters decided to turn out to vote.

Should he decide to run for re-election, Schatz will be back on the ballot in November.

Tags

Recommended for you