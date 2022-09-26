Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, Christina Bohannan meet in 1st District Congressional Debate

JOHNSTON, Iowa (KWWL)- The candidates running in Iowa's news first congressional district faced off in a debate hosted by Iowa PBS Monday night. Democrat Christina Bohannon is challenging Republican Congresswoman, Dr. Mariannette Miller-Meeks.
Bohannan is currently a state representative for district 85, the northern half of Iowa City. She works as a law professor at the University of Iowa but touts her extensive previous work history; Bohannan has also worked as a lawyer, engineer and waitress.
Miller-Meeks is running for reelection in a new Iowa congressional district. During redistricting last year, she and Democratic Rep. Cindy Axne were drawn into the same district through the once-a-decade redistricting process.
The new electoral maps moved Miller-Meeks' home county of Wapello into the 3rd District and it renumbered her previous 2nd District as the 1st District.
INFLATION:
With many Americans dealing with the soaring cost of inflation, both candidates were asked how they would address it. Both said that inflation and high gas prices need to be tamped down, but had different ideas on how to do so.
"All of inflation is related to energy prices so reopening Keystone pipeline," Miller-Meeks said. "If we can, you know, re assert our energy independence, get oil and gas, get gasoline prices down, that also helps food prices because natural gas is used for fertilizer."
Bohannan talked about the need to hold oil and gas industry accountable for corporate price gouging.
"We have seen them talk about the need to raise those prices. Iowans have been suffering with high gas prices, and yet they've been posting record profits," Bohannan said. "We also do need an all of the above energy approach to make America more independent in energy. I think renewable energy is going to be a very big part of that and one that can really benefit Iowa because we're already a leader in renewable energy and we can do even more."
Bohannan attacked Miller-Meeks for voting against a bill to hold oil and gas companies accountable for corporate price gouging.
Miller-Meeks shot back by saying price gouging is not why the price of oil is going down.
"Gasoline prices have come down a little bit because gasoline was released from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve," Miller-Meeks said. "Demand is down so I think lowering gas prices by increasing the amount of supply that we have is critically important."
FEDERAL STUDENT LOAN RELIEF:
Both candidates spoke about the need to make college more affordable.
Bohannan said the approach that the Biden administration took was was too much and could have been more targeted.
"We have to really focus on college affordability for all and for for future generations and one time debt relief just doesn't do that it doesn't accomplish that goal," she said.
Bohannan expressed concern that the debt relief would be an incentive for colleges to increase tuition, which she said would be a mistake.
"It is also very important that we think about fairness that we think about making sure that low income people are not subsidizing high income people," she said. "That blue collar workers are not subsidizing white collar workers that people who did chose not to go to college or chose not to take out debt aren't subsidizing those who did."
Miller-Meeks talked about the importance of community college pathways for trades for skills and high paying jobs in manufacturing.
"How do we make college more affordable? One is restriction our loan program," Miller-Meeks said. "Another avenue that we could take is to make schools partly responsible for school loans and if there's a default on a college loan, which then makes the college have some skin in the game."
ABORTION:
Abortion will be a key issue when voters head to the polls in November. Miller-Meeks said she has always been pro-life and co-sponsored a bill that bans abortion nationwide at 15 weeks. It includes exceptions for rape, incest and the life of the mother.
"Around 15 weeks the baby is pain capable," Miller-Meeks said. "At 15 weeks I thought that that was a reasonable way that was supported by the majority of people, and it had exceptions for rape, incest and life of the mother."
Miller-Meeks said it was "extreme and terrible" that Democrats want to allow abortion "up until the time of birth." Bohannan shot back and called it "flatly untrue," assign she does not support it and does not know anyone who does.
"What I believe is that we should go back to Roe vs. Wade no more no less," Bohannan said. "That was the law of this country for half a century. It was settled law until the Supreme Court overruled it this summer."
Bohannan accused Miller-Meeks of supporting bill that ban all abortions from the moment of conception with no exceptions for rape, incest or to save the life of the mother.
"Both of those bills will put women's lives at risk and both of them would throw doctors in jail for providing health care that has been legal in this country for nearly half a century," Bohannan said.
INFRASTRUCTURE BILL
Asked about the bi-partisan infrastructure bill, Miller-Meeks said she voted against it because too many other things were attatched to it.
"It is around a $3.5 trillion bill tied to other things other than hard infrastructure," Miller-Meeks said. "Only about $653 billion of that bill went to hard infrastructure meaning roads, bridges, locks, dams, broadband, and electric grid improvements. So the majority of the bill was for things other than infrastructure."
Bohannan called Miller-Meeks out for touting the projects in her district funded by the bill she voted against.
"My opponent has been talking about infrastructure for a long time. But then when she had the chance to vote for a bill that would actually do some good on infrastructure in Iowa, she voted against it," Bohannan said.
Miller-Meeks responded by bringing up inflation and said federal spending bills exasperated the inflation problem.
"Looking at our spending, I think is extraordinarily important because people are suffering under record high inflation, which our President seems to be tone deaf on," Miller-Meeks said.
Bohannan doubled down on attacking Miller-Meeks for the infrastructure vote and said she has a pattern of telling Iowans one thing and doing the complete opposite.
"When she had the opportunity to bring gas prices down by holding oil and gas companies accountable for price gouging, she voted against it," Bohannan said. "When she had a chance to bring drug prices down, she voted against it. She voted against letting Medicare negotiate for lower drug prices."
Miller-Meeks said she has a bill that would decrease the price of drugs like insulin.
"When you're talking about innovation within the drug space, there are other ways to bring down drug cost rather than negotiating or price caps and I think that it's valid to look at those," Miller-Meeks said. "It is valid to have a conversation to have a bipartisan discussion over how is it best to bring down drug prices, where we still have innovation, we still have new drugs, we still have new cures. The drugs that are being advanced today are all drugs that are much more expensive, and we want to be able to have that research and that development here within the United States."
IMMIGRATION:
When asked about immigration, both Bohannan and Miller-Meeks agreed the system is broken and bi-partisan immigration reform is needed.
"We need both parties to acknowledge the issue and to come to the table and act in good faith to actually do comprehensive bipartisan immigration reform. We keep saying those words, but you know, it's not happening," Bohannan said. "It does mean a secure border. It also means a pathway to citizenship. It means helping people and small businesses with the bureaucracy that is the ins and our immigration system."
Miller-Meeks said both parties need to come together and fix the system, but said right now there is a crisis at the nations borders.
"They are so overwhelmed that Customs and Border Protection morale is extremely low," she said. "They're having difficulties with retention because they're processing people rather than monitoring the border, rather than interdicting drugs."
Miller-Meeks talked about several immigration related bills she introduced. One, the the Afghan Readjustment Act, helps people who have come from Afghanistan get asylum or Special Immigrant Visas so they can stay in the US and work.
"I also have a bill on young people who come here, they're illegal on their visa on their parents visa, but they age out of the system. So they have to apply for their own status and because the system for legal immigration is broken, because it takes 10 to 15 years they'll age out of the system and we deport them," Miller-Meeks said. "That's patently unfair."
CARBON CAPTURE PIPELINE
The moderators asked both candidates about the projects that want to build a carbon capture pipeline across Iowa and whether land should be seized through eminent domain for those pipelines.
Both candidates said they did not support the use of eminent domain in this case and shared stories of times when it was used for highways on their families properties.
"This is a project where the government would be seizing property and exercising eminent domain for a large corporate project," Bohannan said. "I do not think that this is an appropriate taking for a public use, I think that this is a corporate use. And and so I do not support the use of eminent domain in this situation."
Bohannan said she does not think the project should qualify for federal tax credits. Asked whether she believes it is a viable solution to climate change, Bohannan said she has heard from experts who believe it is and is not a good thing, but said she wants to study the project more.
"These projects are very concerning to me," Bohannan said. "I think we absolutely should look for markets for ethanol and I think year round ethanol is is a good thing. I think that can bring fuel costs down and that's something we should consider. We should always be looking for markets for our products, whether it's ethanol, soybeans or whatever."
Miller-Meeks said the pipelines could be a good way to provide clean fuel and support the ethanol industry.
"I'm not a big fan of eminent domain, but I think in talking to farmers, letting them know what the need is letting them know that there's a possibility to capture carbon that is generated in the making of ethanol, and then to sequester that may help to prolong the ethanol industry, which is an important industry within our state," Miller-Meeks said. "It's also important because it reduces carbon emissions and it may help with other liquid fuels."
FIRST DAY PRIORITIES:
In the closing minute of the debate, both Miller-Meeks and Bohannan were asked what the first thing they would do if their party won control of the House of Representatives in the November election.
Miller-Meeks said she would eliminate 87,000 IRS agents from the Inflation Reduction Act.
Bohannan talked about the need to invest in rural health care.
"I want a rural health care initiative that will help places like Keokuk that just lost their hospital," Bohannan said. "To invest in rural health care and bring more physicians and healthcare professionals to Iowa."
Monday nights debate is the only scheduled debate between Bohannan and Miller-Meeks.
You can watch the full debate here.