Protestors rally to ban eminent domain on carbon pipelines

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- More than a hundred landowners and advocates rallied on the steps of the Capitol building in Des Moines on Tuesday, calling for a ban on eminent domain in relation to carbon pipelines.
It comes one day after the House introduced a bill directly tied to pipeline companies, which does not include a full ban on eminent domain. The bill passed out of a subcommittee on Tuesday morning.
Butler County Farmer Kim Junker, who would be impacted by the navigator pipeline, led the rally-goers on Tuesday. She said that legislators should side with those they represent and not corporate profiteers.
"We are the experts. Not Farm Bureau, not Summit lobbyists, not the Iowa Renewable Fuel Association. We the impacted landowners are the experts and we're telling you to change HF368 to be 90% of parcels, not miles."
Summit, Navigator, and Wolf are behind three carbon pipelines proposed to cover 3,650 miles of the Midwest, including 1,590 miles in Iowa.
This legislative session is a make or break one for pipeline companies as they begin applying for operation permits later this year.