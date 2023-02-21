 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Significant Winter Storm Wednesday Into Thursday...

.A large storm system will produce hazardous winter travel
conditions across central and northern Iowa. Precipitation will
begin mid-morning Wednesday and continue into Thursday. Heavy
snowfall is likely in far northern Iowa with accumulations pushing
8 inches or more close to the Minnesota and Iowa state border.
Strong winds will further aggravate difficult driving conditions
by producing widespread blowing snow and visibility reductions to
near a quarter mile at times. Mixed precipitation types are more
of a concern to the south in central Iowa with a variety of snow,
freezing rain, and sleet all possible. Ice accretions may approach
or exceed a quarter inch over portions of central and east-
central Iowa.

...ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM WEDNESDAY TO 6 PM CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Significant icing expected. Total snow and sleet
accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of one
tenth to three tenths of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 45
mph.

* WHERE...Portions of east-central Iowa

* WHEN...From 9 AM Wednesday to 6 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the
ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra
flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an
emergency. Prepare for possible power outages.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

Protestors rally to ban eminent domain on carbon pipelines

  • Updated
  • 0

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- More than a hundred landowners and advocates rallied on the steps of the Capitol building in Des Moines on Tuesday, calling for a ban on eminent domain in relation to carbon pipelines.

It comes one day after the House introduced a bill directly tied to pipeline companies, which does not include a full ban on eminent domain. The bill passed out of a subcommittee on Tuesday morning.

Butler County Farmer Kim Junker, who would be impacted by the navigator pipeline, led the rally-goers on Tuesday. She said that legislators should side with those they represent and not corporate profiteers.

"We are the experts. Not Farm Bureau, not Summit lobbyists, not the Iowa Renewable Fuel Association. We the impacted landowners are the experts and we're telling you to change HF368 to be 90% of parcels, not miles."

Summit, Navigator, and Wolf are behind three carbon pipelines proposed to cover 3,650 miles of the Midwest, including 1,590 miles in Iowa.

This legislative session is a make or break one for pipeline companies as they begin applying for operation permits later this year.

Tags

Recommended for you