Proposed bill that would consolidate government being reviewed by subcommittee

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- A bill proposed by Governor Kim Reynolds that would streamline the government process is being reviewed by a House subcommittee this week.
The bill would consolidate 37 state agencies into 16 in order to streamline the government process.
Lawmakers said that this has not been reviewed in over 40 years. The Senate had already moved the Governor's bill through a subcommittee, leaving it now up to the House to push it through.'
The subcommittee has set up hearings each day of this week to ask questions to department heads about their thoughts on the proposed consolidation changes.