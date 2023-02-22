 Skip to main content
...Significant Winter Storm Today Into Thursday...

.Precipitation will become more widespread this afternoon and
evening, then taper off by Thursday morning. Heavy snowfall will
occur over northern Iowa. Strong northerly winds will make
driving conditions very difficult by producing widespread blowing
snow and visibility reductions to near a quarter mile at times,
and potentially near blizzard conditions near the state border.
Mixed precipitation types are more of a concern to the south into
central Iowa with a variety of snow, freezing rain, and sleet all
possible.

...ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...A wintry mix of freezing rain and sleet before changing
to snow. Snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice
accumulations of one tenth to three tenths of an inch. Winds
gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of east central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until noon CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the
ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra
flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an
emergency. Prepare for possible power outages.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

Proposed bill that would consolidate government being reviewed by subcommittee

  • Updated
DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- A bill proposed by Governor Kim Reynolds that would streamline the government process is being reviewed by a House subcommittee this week.

The bill would consolidate 37 state agencies into 16 in order to streamline the government process. 

Lawmakers said that this has not been reviewed in over 40 years. The Senate had already moved the Governor's bill through a subcommittee, leaving it now up to the House to push it through.'

The subcommittee has set up hearings each day of this week to ask questions to department heads about their thoughts on the proposed consolidation changes.