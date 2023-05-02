 Skip to main content
Property tax reform bill heading to Governor Reynolds' desk for signature

  • Updated
DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Iowa House and Senate have passed a bill that would provide property tax relief, and it's on the way to Governor Kim Reynolds' desk to be signed into law.

The House and Senate passed the amended bill on Tuesday. House Republicans say it increases transparency by requiring tax bills to look like an itemized receipt.

They also say it would provide exemptions for seniors and military veterans, resulting in millions of dollars in relief.

Officials say that House File 718 would start reducing property taxes in 2024.

It's estimated to provide a $100 million in relief, and it's not just Republicans who support the bill.

Democratic Iowa state senator Pam Jochum released a statement, saying in part, "The property tax agreement announced today is an important, needed step forward that will provide real relief for the taxpayers who need it most." 

The bill passed with bipartisan support in the House and Senate.