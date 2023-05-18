Presidential hopefuls make their pitch to voters

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL)- Republican Presidential candidates continue to crisscross the Hawkeye state, pitching their message to voters. The Iowa Caucuses are still months away, but campaign season is in full swing.
Thursday's visitors included Asa Hutchinson, Nikki Haley and Perry Johnson.
"The expectation now among caucus goers is that candidates in their campaigns will put in a lot of time to court those voters to build that relationship because it is it is a lot of time and effort on caucus-goers," Professor of Political Science and Coordinator of UNI's Master in Public Policy Program at the University of Northern Iowa and KWWL Political Analyst Dr. Chris Larimer said. "It takes time to build that relationship. I think Iowa caucus-goers view it as a relationship between themselves and the candidate, as well as that campaign."
Former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson stopped by the Black Hawk County GOP meet and greet in Cedar Falls Wednesday night. He answered questions about his campaign and hopes for America. He highlighted his blue-collar background as a way to reach Iowans.
"I look at Iowa, and I see Patriotism. I see a love for freedom. I see independence. I see an agricultural community," Hutchinson said. "I see families that want to make sure our culture is protected for the future."
Hutchinson went to the Quad Cities area Thursday afternoon for a meet and greet with Muscatine County GOP. The Former Arkansas Governor also joined the Scott County GOP at a Pints and Politics event in Davenport.
Michigan businessman Perry Johnson wrapped up an Iowa bus tour on Thursday with stops in Mount Pleasant and Fairfield.
"I'm the outsider of outsiders," Johnson said. "I am a guy that spent his entire life bringing quality and efficiency to companies, and that's all I've ever done."
Johnson is running on the economy and his "Two Cents to Save America" plan.
"We're going to freeze the budget and cut two cents out of every dollar of discretionary spending," he said. "Instead of spending the money every year in our budget, we're going to do just the opposite. We're going to have a program whereby the people must cut two cents out of every dollar, and if they do that, they get a bonus."
Former South Carolina Governor and U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley spoke to voters on Thursday during a town hall event at the Waterloo Boathouse. She has been making her rounds throughout the state since she launched her campaign in February.
By the end of her current swing, she will have held 22 events across the Hawkeye State.
Haley has pitched herself as a candidate for generational change.
During Thursday's event, Haley discussed her plans on many different topics, including the economy and inflation.
Haley said the federal government should stop borrowing money and balance its checkbook, harkening back to her time balancing the budget as Governor of South Carolina.
"We are going raise the retirement age to reflect life expectancy, limit benefits on the wealthier, expand Medicare Advantage plan, and instead of the cost of living increases, we do increases based on inflation," Haley said. "That's how you start to pay down our debt."
Haley talked about opening up the energy sector to have more energy and said we should export as much liquefied natural gas as possible.
She said America should be more selective of who it gives foreign aid to.
She also spoke about immigration and border security and said she would reinstate the Remain in Mexico Policy instituted by Former President Trump.
During the Q&A portion of the event, audience members asked Haley about veterans and regulations or red tape that prevent some from receiving VA care.
"If a person is willing to shed blood to defend and protect us, we should be willing to take care of them for the rest of their life," Haley said. "Every veteran should be taken care of from a health situation from taxes situation to make sure we never have a veteran that's homeless."
Kay Jenkins attended Haley's event in Waterloo on Thursday. She is scoping and vetting the field of candidates. Jenkins said she worries about Former President Trump at the top of the ticket and is looking at all of the options.
"I would rather see other candidates who are strong, who are young, who understand the people's feelings," Jenkins said.
Jenkins wants to hear their policies and ideas for the economy and inflation.
"That is what keeps our country going, and that's what the government should be working on," she said. "They should be running our country, not doing social issues."
Former President Donald Trump has a commanding lead in the latest polls. He has made one trip to Iowa and planned to make another this past weekend but had to cancel his rally because of the weather.
South Carolina Senator Tim Scott and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis have made several trips to Iowa. Neither have officially announced their presidential campaigns, but they are expected to in the coming weeks.
"It's very early in the game, and there is no question he is in the lead now by an order of magnitude. The only reason DeSantis has all this is that he got all this name recognition because he did a great job in COVID," Johnson said. "Other than that, we really don't have a lot of traction. I think about 80% of the vote goes between Trump and DeSantis at this point, because that's the only people they know. But in four or five months, that won't be the case."
Haley did not mention Trump or DeSantis on Thursday. Despite initially opposing him in 2016 and supporting Marco Rubio, she did work in Trump's administration as the Ambassador to the United Nations.
She has said Trump "was the right president at the right time," but "we got to move forward. We can't keep dealing with these issues in the past."
During an interview with KWWL, Johnson took aim at Trump.
"When he ran against Biden, he lost. So now you have a president who ran against Biden, and we're going to have the same person run against Biden again?" Johnson said. "I don't think that's ever happened where you have a candidate who ran against somebody to whom he already lost being in the lead. But we'll see what happens."
Haley rounds out her Iowa trip with a stop in Davenport on Friday. Hutchinson will be in Wilton for an energy roundtable and Clinton for a meet and greet with the Clinton County GOP.
"You're never going to win in Iowa unless you could spend the time meeting the voters and meeting them face to face. In some cases, you may have to meet them three and four times. But it is retail politics, and I love it," Johnson said. "If you really want to be president. You better spend some time in Iowa."