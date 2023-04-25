President Biden announces he's running for second term

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KWWL) -- President Joe Biden is running for a second term.
Biden formally kicked off his re-election campaign Tuesday morning, when he made the announcement.
The pre-taped message comes four years to the day of when Biden announced his run for President in 2019 for the 2020 election.
The President's campaign video highlights his key messaging and policy moves from the past few months and draws attention to his accomplishments from his first two years in the oval office.
In the video, Biden also calls out "maga extremists" for attacking "bedrock freedoms".
Vice-President Kamala Harris will again be joining Biden on the ticket and is also featured prominently throughout the video.
He ends the video with a message saying, "let's finish the job".
At 80 years old, President Biden will be the oldest candidate to seek re-election.