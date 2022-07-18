POLL: Gov. Reynolds doubles lead over DeJear in Register's latest poll

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Des Moines Register reports that Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds has doubled her lead over Democratic challenger Deidre DeJear, according to their latest poll.
The poll shows that 48% of likely midterm voters support Reynolds and 31% of voters support DeJear, growing her lead to 17 percentage points. This comes with less than four months before midterm elections in November.
The last poll the Register released was in March, where Reynolds led DeJear by only 8%, with Reynolds at 51% and DeJear at 43%. However, no additional voting options were available in that poll.
In the latest poll, 5% of voters support Libertarian Rick Stewart, and another 5% say they would vote for someone else. 2% of voters say they won't vote, and 9% say they're undecided.
Both Reynolds and DeJear ran unopposed in Iowa's June primary.