Political analyst says newest indictment will have little impact on Trump's support

IOWA(KWWL)--Former President Donald Trump was federally indicted yesterday for allegedly defrauding the 2020 election, but experts say it could have little impact on his 2024 campaign.
It is unlikely this indictment or the other two the former president is already facing will finish their time in court before the election is through. Dr. Larimer tells KWWL even if they do and Trump were to be found guilty, it’s possible the verdicts wouldn’t really matter.
“There would there be a lot of external pressure on the president from current office holders or previous office holders to step aside if we would get to that point," he says. "But even then his base of support may encourage him to ignore any external pressure.”
Larimer says the majority of Trump's base have continued to doubt the validity of the 2020 election no matter what evidence has been shown to legitimize it. Nationwide polls have shown his popularity only going up after the previous two indictments were announced.
However he says Trumps opponents might try to capitalize.
“We may hear more from former vice president Mike Pence, talking about it. He may be asked more about it and we may see more direct challenges to the former president from his former vice president, of all people.”
Larimer says its possible Florida governor Ron Desantis could also jump on the chance to sway voters as more of the evidence around the case comes out.
“If you start to see differences between Republican elected officials the former president in those conversations that took place following the 2020 election. But does that cause any drop in his support?”