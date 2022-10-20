Planning to vote in the midterm elections? Here are the changes you need to know about

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL)- Early voting in the 2022 midterm elections began on Wednesday. Voters can now cast their ballot through an absentee mail-in ballot or by early voting in-person at a polling location.
County auditors are reminding voters that some deadlines have changed since the last general election in 2020.
"It is not as simple as getting in your car and driving someplace anymore. There are these deadlines, and the deadlines have changed in the last year, which is even more confusing," Linn County Auditor Joel Miller said.
Miller, a Democrat, is running against incumbent Republican Secretary of State Paul Pate.
Absentee voting will see the most significant change after the Iowa Legislature passed a sweeping voting reform bill that shortens the time Iowans can vote. Republicans led the passage of the bill, saying it was about election security. Democrats contend it suppresses voters. Several other states have passed similar legislation.
The new law cuts down the early voting time from 29 days to 20 days. Four years ago, Iowa Republicans cut the time down from 40 days. It also makes it so only the Secretary of State would be allowed to send absentee ballot request forms with the approval of the Iowa Legislature or the Legislative Council. Any forms sent to voters would have to be left completely blank.
For Iowans who don't plan to vote in person, the deadline to request an absentee ballot is Monday, October 24. Your County Auditor must receive the request by 5:00 p.m. on October 24. So far, the Iowa Secretary of State's office says more than 144,000 Iowans have requested an absentee ballot.
"If they missed that deadline to request that absentee ballot and they are shut in, we've had cases in Linn County where shut-ins have missed it, and they don't get to vote," Miller said.
In the June primary, Miller said 101 Linn County voters missed the deadline to request an absentee ballot. Of them, he said 51 did not vote.
If you don't get your absentee ballot in by the deadline, you can still cast it by taking it to your polling place by 8 p.m. on election day. The auditor's office says ballots postmarked before Election Day are no longer eligible for counting, except for uniformed and overseas voting and people in the Safe at Home program.
"If you are going vote by mail, you need to do that now. If you're shut in, you need to make sure you're not procrastinating because if you procrastinate, you're not going to vote," Miller said. "Rural people, snowbirds, college students and shut-ins are at a disadvantage if they want to vote by mail. They got to pay attention, and they got to do something today. They cannot procrastinate."
Iowa Secretary Paul Pate's office is mailing about 47,000 postcards to Iowans who are eligible to vote but not registered in hopes of raising the number of eligible voters.
Here's are some key dates to remember before votes are cast November 8:
- October 19 - First day county auditors can send absentee ballots to those who've requested one. Voters can also vote absentee in person at their county courthouse.
- October 25 - County auditors must receive your absentee ballot request form by this day.
- November 8 - Election day, polls close at 8 p.m.
To find out who your county auditor is, or to register to vote, click here.
To request or track an absentee ballot, click here.
To find a polling location, click here.
Additional voter and election information can be found on the Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate website.