Pam Jochum elected leader of Iowa Senate Democrats

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- Iowa Senate Democrats chose Senator Pam Jochum of Dubuque to be their new leader on Wednesday night.
She will replace Sen. Zach Wahls. Wahls served as Senate Democratic Leader for the three previous legislative sessions.
Sen. Jochum is serving her fourth term in the Iowa Senate, representing District 36, which is comprised of Dubuque and part of Dubuque County.
Sen. Jochum said in a press release, "As a united team, Senate Democrats will continue to fight for the principles we believe in on behalf of the people of Iowa. We’re fighting for strong working families and the rights and freedoms of all people. We’re fighting for high-quality public education and affordable, accessible healthcare in every community.”
In the press release, Sen. Jochum also praised Sen. Wahls for his leadership.
The next session of the Iowa General assembly begins on January 8, 2024.