Organized high school walkouts planned on Wednesday in response to LGBTQ+ legislation

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Iowa...

Cedar River at Cedar Falls affecting Black Hawk County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Cedar River at Cedar Falls.

* WHEN...Until Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 89.7 feet, Water covers the road at 1712 and 1118
Cottage Row Road.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 88.6 feet and rising.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
this afternoon to a crest of 89.7 feet just after midnight
tonight. It will then fall below flood stage late Friday
morning.
- Flood stage is 89.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
89.9 feet on 02/24/2017.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa...

Shell Rock River at Shell Rock affecting Butler, Black Hawk and
Bremer Counties.

.Heavy rain will fall on a deep primed snowpack leading to the melt
increasing. Flows in rivers will increase quickly and reach critical
levels.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Shell Rock River at Shell Rock.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow morning.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Water affects South Prairie Street.
At 12.5 feet, Seepage occurs in several basements close to the river.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 12.6 feet and
falling.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM CST Wednesday was 13.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
just after midnight tonight and continue to slowly recede.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
12.6 feet on 03/20/1986.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Organized high school walkouts planned on Wednesday in response to LGBTQ+ legislation

IOWA (KWWL) -- Organized high school walkouts are scheduled at schools across the state this afternoon, including Linn-Mar and in Iowa City. They're upset with several bills in the Iowa legislature that deal with gender identity, pronouns, and the bathroom that a student can use.

Several bills would prohibit instruction related to gender identity and sexual orientation in school districts, nonpublic schools, and charter schools for children in Kindergarten through 6th grade.

Other bills would prevent students or staff from getting in trouble for using a student's birthname or pronouns. There is also legislation that would ban doctors from performing gender affirming care on minors.

On Wednesday morning, the senate committee passed senate file 335, requiring students to use the bathroom that corresponds with the gender at birth.

However, with parental consent, schools can accommodate students using an alternate facility, such as a single occupancy toilet or unisex bathroom.

Supporters of the bill say it is about protecting the privacy and safety of kids at the school. Opponents called it "horrific" and "dangerous", and say that this is not about solving an issue, but about attacking young transgender Iowans.