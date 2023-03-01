Organized high school walkouts planned on Wednesday in response to LGBTQ+ legislation

IOWA (KWWL) -- Organized high school walkouts are scheduled at schools across the state this afternoon, including Linn-Mar and in Iowa City. They're upset with several bills in the Iowa legislature that deal with gender identity, pronouns, and the bathroom that a student can use.
Several bills would prohibit instruction related to gender identity and sexual orientation in school districts, nonpublic schools, and charter schools for children in Kindergarten through 6th grade.
Other bills would prevent students or staff from getting in trouble for using a student's birthname or pronouns. There is also legislation that would ban doctors from performing gender affirming care on minors.
On Wednesday morning, the senate committee passed senate file 335, requiring students to use the bathroom that corresponds with the gender at birth.
However, with parental consent, schools can accommodate students using an alternate facility, such as a single occupancy toilet or unisex bathroom.
Supporters of the bill say it is about protecting the privacy and safety of kids at the school. Opponents called it "horrific" and "dangerous", and say that this is not about solving an issue, but about attacking young transgender Iowans.