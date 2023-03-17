Opponents of the newly-passed "bathroom bill" react

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- As bills regarding transgender youth head to the Governor's desk, opponents of the legislation say that signing them into law could mean a legal battle ahead.
On Thursday, a bill passed the Iowa House that would require students to only use bathrooms or locker rooms that correspond with the sex listed on their birth certificate. Another bill would ban gender affirming care for transgender kids.
Now that bills like these are poised to become law in Iowa, the conversation for those who have been against these laws now changes to how to support these young Iowans.
Keenan Crow with advocacy group One Iowa said, "This sets up a direct conflict between federal law on this matter and state law on this matter. Districts are going to have an incredibly tough decision on whether to violate state law or violate federal law. There's no way to do both, unfortunately."
Crow says that figuring out where the law begins and ends on things like gender affirming therapies is going to be difficult.
Governor Reynolds has yet to sign either bill into law.