Not touching Social Security could lead to 20% benefit cut within a decade

Weather Alert

...Winter Storm Expected Portions of Northern and Central Iowa on Thursday into Thursday Night... .There is the potential for a slight shift to the southwest for the expected area of heavier snowfall. Some minor adjustments have been made to the watch outline at this time. A storm is expected to spread precipitation into Iowa toward daybreak on Thursday. The precipitation is expected to expand statewide during the day with rain in the far south, rain and snow mixed in portions of southern and central Iowa and mainly snow across the north half of the state. Moderate to heavy snow accumulations are expected in the watch area by Thursday night. ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 7 inches possible. Strong winds may produce blowing snow as well, reducing visibilities. * WHERE...Portions of central and northern Iowa. * WHEN...From Thursday morning through late Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&