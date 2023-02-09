Nikki Haley to travel to Iowa after launching presidential campaign

MARION, Iowa (KWWL) -- Former UN ambassador and South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley will visit the Hawkeye State later this month, just days after making a "special announcement" in Charleston, South Carolina on February 15.
NBC News and others have reported the Haley is expected to formally announce she is running for the White House in 2024.
The Republican will spend the next few days campaigning in Exeter and Manchester, New Hampshire, before heading to Iowa.
Haley has two town halls scheduled in the Hawkeye state. One on Monday February 20 at Royal Flooring in Urbandale and another at Legacy Manufacturing in Marion.
Haley joins former President Donald Trump, who launched his bid for President last year.