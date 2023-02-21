Nikki Haley speaks to voters during town hall in Marion

MARION, Iowa (KWWL)- Former South Carolina Governor and U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley spoke to voters Tuesday night during a town hall event at Legacy Manufacturing in Marion.
Haley's visit to the Hawkeye State comes less than a week after she launched her bid for the White House. She held a similar event in Urbandale on Monday night.
Haley's message was one of looking forward and said Republicans need to focus on solutions.
Haley said when people "start loving our country again," they will "show the world what it means to be an American."
"That means we're all going to be a part of the solution. That means we get to work, and we say we're done. We're going to leave the past behind us, and we're going to start looking forward and saying it's time to get the work done," Haley said. "When you focus on staying strong, or when you focus on the power of America, that's when things work. But we don't do it with feint hearts, and we don't deal with watered down compromises. We do it boldly proclaiming our purpose of America, the pride, the love and strength that goes with it."
Scott Baulmer and his wife Julie came to the town hall to hear from Nikki Haley.
"I was just hoping to hear a message of hope and opportunity, and she delivered on that," Scott said. "This is a country we can be proud of, and it was exciting to hear a candidate echo that."
Haley has pitched herself as a candidate for generational change and called for politicians over 75 to get a mental competency test.
"It's about accountability, it's about doing things right, and if somebody passes it, great, they can serve," Haley said. "I think that we've got to bring this new generation in. We've got too many problems to sit there and go with the same status quo we have had for too long. Let's start to right the ship."
Scott and Julie said they appreciate the idea of trying to get some younger people in the decision-making.
"I think that's going to be key to the future of our nation," Julie said.
One of the issues Haley has to navigate during the campaign is the other candidate in the race, Former President Donald Trump. Despite initially opposing him in 2016 and supporting Marco Rubio, she did work in his administration as the Ambassador to the United Nations.
During the town hall, Haley was asked if she would consider Former President Trump as her running mate or if she would consider being his running mate.
She responded by asking "how well do you think it would go over if I call President Trump says you want to be my V.P.?"
Haley called Trump a "friend" and said she called him before announcing her candidacy, and the two had a good conversation.
"He was the right president at the right time. He broke the things that needed to be broken, and he worked to fix them," Haley said. "The reason I'm running is we got to move forward. We got to move forward. We can't keep dealing with these issues in the past. I think that we need a young generation of leaders in Washington D.C."
Baumler admired Haley for walking that balance but said there is a level of healing that needs to happen in the country.
"I think it's good to challenge him and still have the composure to get the relationship right and not be an extremist," Scott said. "I think we're beyond some of the extremes, and we need to step back and start listening to one another. I hear the humor but also the humility in her voice."
Bob Carlson drove from Muscatine to hear Haley speak.
"The policies of the Republican party were good under Trump. The only problem is some of the personality issues with Trump has turned some people off," Carlson said. "I think she has a lot of the same policies that Trump has and is strong in that way, but does not have the other things that kind of make Trump not as desirable as he could be."
During Tuesday night's town hall, Haley talked about her plans on many different topics, including the economy and inflation.'
"Congress is on a spending binge, and they need to go on a diet," Haley said. "They have got to stop spending the way they're spending."
Haley said she would outlaw the use of earmarks in bills and said the federal government should stop borrowing money and balance its checkbook, harkening back to her time balancing the budget as Governor of South Carolina.
"When you look at inflation, the best way to deal with inflation is when we start to build things in America again, and that way, we're not worried about things coming over," Haley said.
"She has a lot of experience at many different levels, and I like how she has a good understanding of fiscal policy," Julie Baulmer said. "I think that's going to be important right now, given our current economy."
Haley talked about her efforts as South Carolina governor to bring manufacturing businesses back to America. Something Baulmer said she was happy to hear.
"Good, well-paying jobs and being able to build our own resources," she said. "I think we saw how the pandemic impacted the supply chain, so insourcing more of that within our own country is important."
Haley called for opening up the energy sector so that we have more energy and said we should export as much liquefied natural gas as possible.
She said America should be more selective of who it gives foreign aid to.
"We have to stop trying to buy friends," she said. "Quit giving money to countries that say Death to America. That's never going to work."
Haley wants to build up America's military.
"We need to ensure that countries know what we expect of them, not the other way around. Right now, China wants to be a surveillance state, China Russia and their junior partner Iran, look at us, and they see us as the great sinners," she said. "A strong military doesn't start wars. A strong military prevents wars."
She also spoke about parental rights in the classroom. She voiced support for the efforts by state legislatures to ban critical race theory and instruction on gender identity in schools between Kindergarten and Third Grade.
"Parents are the ones that should be teaching their kids about anything to do with gender, lifestyle and everything else," she said. "All our kids need to be learning math, science, reading history."
She also spoke about immigration and border security and said she would reinstate the Remain in Mexico Policy instituted by Former President Trump.
"We need to make sure that we know exactly who's coming in the border," Haley said. "We are a country of laws. The second you stop being a country of laws, you give up everything this country was founded on."
Haley also brought up the subject of crime on American streets. She talked about the importance of supporting law enforcement.
"When we let law enforcement know that we have their backs and we let criminals know that we had their number, you will start to see that's come into play," she said. "DA's need to start prosecuting crimes that we know they have."
In her pitch to voters, Haley harkened back to the message she said she used when she first ran for the South Carolina state house.
"If you're tired of losing, if you're tired of being frustrated, if you're tired of the camp, if you're tired of the division, if you're tired of everything that's wrong, join me then because we can do this," Haley said. "I have faith. Sometimes you must hit rock bottom to know where up is, and we are there."
Scott and Julie Baulmer said they liked Haley's broad set of experiences and were impressed by her speech.
"I think Nikki Haley is a candidate that can appeal more broadly to a broader demographic, and I think getting some of the undecided folks in the middle is important in this next election," Julie said. "I think she has a great opportunity to do that."
"I think Ambassador Haley is a refreshing candidate," Scott said. "Her experiences have really demonstrated the poise, passion and patience that we haven't seen in a long time."