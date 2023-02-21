Nikki Haley holding Town Hall at Legacy Manufacturing on Tuesday

MARION, Iowa (KWWL) - Former South Carolina Governor and US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley is wasting little time in her run for the White House.
A week after announcing her candidacy, Haley is already in the Hawkeye State- making a visit to Legacy Manufacturing in Marion, a day after a similar event in Urbandale on Monday.
Haley is expected to discuss her plans to end inflation and quote 'build an economy that works for all.'
She is also expected to talk to voters about her plans to allow parents to choose where their children go to school.
KWWL Political Analyst Dr. Chris Larimer said these trips are important for Republican candidates.
"Obviously for the Republican side, Iowa still has that first in the nation status in holding first in the nation caucuses," Larimer said. "That's significant, and candidates are starting to line up and make trips to Iowa."
Crime and border patrol are also expected to be a topics of conversation during today's town hall.
Doors will open at 4:30 this afternoon, and she's expected to start speaking at 5:30 p.m.