 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Significant Winter Storm Potential Wednesday Into Thursday...

.A large storm system will produce hazardous winter travel
conditions from northern into central Iowa by Wednesday afternoon
and into Thursday. Potentially heavy snowfall is likely in far
northern Iowa with accumulations pushing 8 inches or more close to
the state border. Strong winds will further aggravate difficult
driving conditions by producing widespread blowing snow and
visibility reductions to near a quarter mile at times. Mixed
precipitation types are more of a concern to the south in central
Iowa with a variety of snow, freezing rain, and sleet all
possible. Ice accretions may approach a quarter inch over portions
of central Iowa should more freezing rain be realized.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO 6 PM
CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of up to 4 inches and ice accumulations of up to one quarter
of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of north central into central Iowa.

* WHEN...From noon Wednesday to 6 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are possible due to the
ice. Travel may become difficult. Patchy blowing snow could
significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could
impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

Nikki Haley holding Town Hall at Legacy Manufacturing on Tuesday

MARION, Iowa (KWWL) - Former South Carolina Governor and US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley is wasting little time in her run for the White House.

A week after announcing her candidacy, Haley is already in the Hawkeye State- making a visit to Legacy Manufacturing in Marion, a day after a similar event in Urbandale on Monday.

Haley is expected to discuss her plans to end inflation and quote 'build an economy that works for all.'

She is also expected to talk to voters about her plans to allow parents to choose where their children go to school.

KWWL Political Analyst Dr. Chris Larimer said these trips are important for Republican candidates.

"Obviously for the Republican side, Iowa still has that first in the nation status in holding first in the nation caucuses," Larimer said. "That's significant, and candidates are starting to line up and make trips to Iowa."

Crime and border patrol are also expected to be a topics of conversation during today's town hall.

Doors will open at 4:30 this afternoon, and she's expected to start speaking at 5:30 p.m.