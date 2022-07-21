NEW POLL: Most Iowa Republicans want Trump to run again, but majority of Iowa Democrats don't want Biden

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL)- A new Des Moines Register/Mediacom poll is providing insight into what Iowans think about the direction of the country roughly four months before the midterm elections this fall.
Selzer & Co. conducted a poll of 811 Iowa adults last week.
NBC News and other outlets have reported Former President Donald Trump is strongly considering running in 2024 and has had discussions about when to launch his campaign if he does run. The new Des Moines Register poll found that 57% of Iowa Republicans want him to run, 33% hope he does not throw his hat in the ring and 10% are unsure.
Overall, 32% of Iowans want him to run again, 57% don't want him to run, and 11% are unsure. KWWL Political Analyst, Professor of Political Science at the University of Northern Iowa, and Coordinator of UNI's Master in Public Policy Program Chris Larimer attributed the hesitation among Republicans to electability.
"Do they want to put a candidate out there that is that controversial in a year where they think that they have an advantage, at least at the moment, or at least the political winds are working in their favor?" Larimer said. "I think it comes down to an electability issue for him."
The same Des Moines Register poll had a lot of bad news for the current President, Joe Biden. His approval rating in Iowa is at 27%, 84% of Iowans believe the nation is on the wrong track, and a majority of Iowans don't want him to run again.
"That suggests that the President has a lot of ground to make up," Larimer said.
In the newly released poll, 23% of Iowans said they want Biden to run again, and 67% said they hope he does not. Nine percent are not sure.
Even among his party, he is underwater. Among Iowa Democrats, 37% said they want him to run, while 52% hope he does not.
"If the national conversation is all about how the President is struggling to lead on things like the economy or foreign affairs, that can have a drag on his party's ticket down the ballot," Larimer said. "If his popularity is as low as it suggests, it is in the most recent polls that potentially could have negative political consequences for Democrats running for Congress, Democrats running for governor and then Democrats running for the state legislative seats."
In down-ballot races, the same Des Moines Register poll found Republican Governor Kim Reynolds has a commanding 17-point lead over Democrat Diedre DeJear. It is a much tighter race for Senate, with Senator Chuck Grassley leading retired Navy Admiral Michael Franken by eight points.
"Even though that is a considerable margin, it's considerably less than what he normally is," Larimer said. "In that poll, the number one factor for not looking to support Senator Grassley this election was is his age."
While the President's party and popularity tend to matter in midterm elections, Larimer said there can still be competitive races. State Senator Liz Mathis is challenging Congresswoman Ashley Hinson in Iowa's Second Congressional District. On Thursday, Mathis' campaign shared an internal poll with KWWL showing Hinson and Mathis ties at 44% with 12% not sure.
The House Select Committee investigating the January 6 Insurrection is holding what could be its final public hearing on Thursday night. Larimer said he is not sure the hearings will move the needle much with voters.
According to a PBS Newshour poll this week, 58% of Americans said they are paying some attention to the hearings, and 41%, including more than half of Republicans, said they are not watching them. Only 9% of Americans said the hearings are a top issue ahead of the midterms.
"I sense that people's views are probably polarized and relatively fixed with what happened on January 6 and how and then how the hearings are playing out," Larimer said. "That's not to say there isn't new information coming out. That is capturing a lot of people's attention, but I think for active voters who are either strong Democrats or strong Republicans, I sense that their views on how the hearings are taking place are relatively fixed."