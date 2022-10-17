NEW IOWA POLL: Voters split in 2nd Congressional District, Favor Republicans in 1st District

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL)- A new Des Moines Register/Mediacom poll is providing insight into how voters in each of Iowa's four congressional districts feel with only a few weeks left until the midterm elections.
In the Register poll, which the newspaper released on Monday evening, Republican candidates have an advantage in the 1st and 4th congressional districts. The numbers are closer in the 2nd and 3rd congressional districts.
Selzer & Co. conducted a poll of 804 Iowa adults last week.
The poll shows that 51% of likely midterm voters support Republican candidates for the U.S. House of Representatives, and 43% of voters support Democrats. Among independents, which comprise about one-third of Iowa voters, 46% support Republicans, and 43% support Democrats.
The poll did not ask voters about the candidates by name, only if they favored a Democratic or Republican candidate.
In Iowa's new 2nd Congressional District, which covers much of the KWWL viewing area and most of the northeast corner of the state, Democrats have a slight edge. In the poll, 48% of voters said they prefer a Democratic candidate, while 46% want a Republican. That is a shift from the last Iowa Poll in July when voters said they favored a Republican candidate by 12 points, 54% to 42%.
Incumbent Republican Congresswoman Ashley Hinson is running for a second term in office. She beat Former Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer in 2020. Hinson is running against Liz Mathis, a former TV news anchor and current State Senator.
In Iowa's new 1st Congressional District, which covers six counties in the southern part of the KWWL viewing area, Republicans have an advantage.
50% of voters surveyed said they would back a Republican candidate for Congress, while 41% support a Democrat. The poll's margin for error is substantial in this Congressional District at +/-8.4%.
Democrat Christina Bohannon is challenging incumbent Republican Congresswoman Dr. Mariannette Miller-Meeks. Bohannan is currently a state representative for District 85, the northern half of Iowa City.
The race for the 3rd Congressional District in central Iowa is tight. 49% of voters surveyed said they would vote for a Democrat, while 48% said they would vote for a Republican.
The district is home to Des Moines and Iowa's lone incumbent Democratic member of Congress, Rep. Cindy Axne. Republican State Senator Zach Nunn is running against her.
Over in the 4th Congressional District, which covers most of the entire western half of the state, Republicans hold a sizeable 62% to 33% lead. Incumbent Republican Congressman Randy Feenstra is running against Democrat Ryan Melton.