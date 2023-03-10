NEW IOWA POLL: How Iowa Republicans feel about Presidential Hopefuls

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) - A new Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll released Friday is offering insight into how Iowans feel about the contenders for the Republican presidential nomination as the field starts to take shape. Iowa is still first in the nation on the Republican side and candidates have begun visiting the state in recent weeks.
Former South Carolina Governor and United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley will be in Clive on Friday after stopping in Nevada on Thursday night and Council Bluffs earlier this week. Last month, she held a town hall in Marion.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will be in Davenport and Des Moines on Friday. While he has not officially announced his campaign for President in 2024, he is rumored to be considering running. Former President Donald Trump will make his first trip to Iowa next week since announcing his campaign for the Republican nomination in November. He will speak in Davenport on Monday.
The Register poll, which the newspaper released on Friday morning, looked at the favorable and unfavorable numbers of all three of those contenders as well as Former Vice President Mike Pence.
Pollster J. Ann Selzer of Selzer $ Co. polled 805 Iowans, including 257 Republicans, from Sunday to Wednesday. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.
Former President Trump's favorability and the number of Iowa Republicans who would "definitely" vote for him declined.
If Trump becomes the nominee, 74% of Republicans said they would vote for him. 47% said they definitely would, and 27% said they probably would. 9% of Iowa Republicans said it is unlikely they would vote for Trump, 5% said they probably would not, and 4% said they definitely would not.
Another 12% said they "might or might not," and 2% were unsure.
That is down 22 points from the last Iowa Poll to include this question when 69% of Iowa Republicans said they would definitely vote for Trump and 15% said they probably would.
Back in June 2021, 4% said they would be unlikely to vote for Trump, with 2% saying they probably would not and 2% saying they definitely would not. 10% said they "might or might not" for him, 1% wouldn't vote, and 1% were unsure.
The poll found 80% of Iowa Republicans view Trump favorably, down from 91% in September 2021 and 83% in October. His negative numbers have increased from 7% in 2021 to 18%.
His favorability is 35% among independent voters, down five points from October 2022. 63% have an unfavorable view of him.
Iowa Republicans are also high on DeSantis. 74% have a favorable view of him. 6% said they don't view the Florida Governor positively, while 20% aren't sure.
His positive and negative numbers among independents are nearly even, with 35% looking at him favorably and 33% unfavorably. 32% said they were not sure.
The poll also asked about Former Vice President Mike Pence. Pence has made several trips to Iowa in recent months to campaign for Republican candidates and hold a rally with parents in the Lin-Mar school district.
66% of Iowa Republicans look at him positively, while 26%, most of the four politicians, look at him negatively.
It is a large drop from the June 2020 Iowa Poll, in which 86% of Iowans viewed him favorably.
Of the four, Nikki Haley has held the most events in Iowa recently. She has made two trips to the state since launching her campaign in February.
According to the new poll,53% of Iowa Republicans view her positively, while 8% view her negatively. 40% of Iowa Republicans in the poll said they don't know enough about her, a sign that she has more work to do to introduce herself to Iowa voters.