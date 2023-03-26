New Iowa Poll finds Governor Reynolds slight decrease in support, uptick in disapproval

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL)- A few months into her new term, a new poll found support for Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is slightly down, while disapproval of the job she is doing is slightly up. Reynolds overwhelmingly won re-election in November by nearly 20 points, defeating Democratic challenger Deidre DeJear.
According to a new Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll released this weekend, 50% of Iowans approve of the governor's job performance, down 3 points from October last year.
The number of Iowans who disapprove of what Reynolds is going is up four percentage points, from 42% in October to 46% now. 4% said they were not sure.
Pollster J. Ann Selzer of Selzer $ Co. polled 805 Iowans from March 5 to March 8. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.
The first few months of her new term have included several controversial pieces of legislation passed by state lawmakers and signed by Governor Reynolds.
Just this week, Reynolds signed bills that ban gender-affirming care for transgender minors and require students to use the bathroom based on the sex assigned to them at birth.
Within days of the start of the new legislative session in January, lawmakers moved quickly on her school choice plan, which gives families $7,600 in taxpayer money per year if they send their kids to private school.
She has also limited how much money people can get in medical malpractice cases and pushed for more transparency and "parents right" in the classroom.
She has introduced bills dealing with gender identity instruction, access to books in the school library and pronoun usage.
48% of Iowans in the poll said they approve of the legislature's work, while 36% said they do not. 15% said they were not sure. Republicans have their largest legislative majorities in decades, including a supermajority in the Senate.
Reynolds saw her favorability numbers drop and unfavorability numbers increase since last year.
According to the poll, 51% view her favorably, down from 55% in October. 45% do not look at her favorably, which is up from 43% in the fall.
"I am proud of what we are doing," Governor Reynolds said in an interview Friday on FOX News' America's Newsroom. "Our economy is growing and things are happening. We are cutting taxes. We are reducing the size of the government. We're giving parents a voice in their child's education."
The governor's support among Republicans is down five points from 91% last year to 86% now. 11% of Republicans disapprove of her.
Last year, Independent votes slightly favored her 46% to 45%, but in the latest Iowa Poll, 50% said they disapprove of what Reynolds is doing, while 45% said they support it.
Her support dropped four points among men, 64% to 60%, and 19 points among Catholics from 71% to 52%. She also saw an 11-point drop among Iowans who live in towns (62% to 53%).
48%% Iowans in the poll said the state is on the right track, while 44% said things are headed in the wrong direction. By party, 74% of Republicans and 15% of Democrats say the state is on the right track, and 82% of Democrats and 18% of Republicans said things are not heading in the right direction.
Independents are split, with 47% of the mind things are not going in the right direction and 46% happy with how the state is headed.
Among Iowans under age 35, 55% said things are heading in the right direction, while 49% of those over 65 said things are on the wrong track.
74% of Iowans said the country is headed down the wrong track. 18% of those surveyed said the nation is headed in the right direction, and 8% said they are not sure.
You can read the full results from the Iowa Poll here.