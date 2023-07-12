New consumer price index reports 3% inflation rate, but many Americans still unhappy with handling of economy

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- New data released on Wednesday shows that inflation is at its lowest point in more than two years. The consumer price index (CPI) gauged that inflation came in at an annual rate of 3%. This is a sharp decline from the 9.1% recorded in June of 2022.
This is the 12th consecutive month where inflation numbers have recorded a decline. Anne Villamil, an Economics Professor at the University of Iowa's Tippie School of Business, says that energy costs have dropped considerably.
Villamil also pointed out that food costs have been moderating. However, she says that perhaps the biggest change has been the cost of various services.
She said, "We're seeing more substantive readings in services declining and in particular, one of the big services has been housing, or basically rental."
Another service that has seen prices decline is transportation, specifically air fare. Despite the improving numbers, many Americans are still not happy with the nation's economy.
According to a poll released by the Associated Press in June, 34% of Americans approve of President Biden's handling of the economy.
Villamil explained, "People have been looking at their wages not going up as much as inflation has been increasing, so that does mean that they're having real decreases in their standard of living. They can't buy as much."
Villamil also said that she expects the federal reserve to raise interest rates again at their next meeting before taking a pause on future rate hikes. However, she expects that the Federal Reserve's goal of reaching 2% inflation may not happen this year.
She added, "The labor market numbers are good, they're positive, but they cooled a little. The fact that they're positive but cooling is good news. The Fed has, on the one hand, been concerned about the labor market, but on the other hand, the fact that unemployment is low and people have jobs is the thing that's been protecting the economy from a recession."