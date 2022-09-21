Navigator hosts the final public information session of the first stage of pipeline project

IOWA (KWWL)--The Iowa Utilities Board hosted the final public information meeting for the first stage of the over 1,300 mile Navigator pipeline Wednesday night. The meeting was held online and over a hundred participants tuned in to hear from navigator representatives, and ask them questions themselves.
The meeting ran for over 3 hours. It followed similar formats to in person meetings, with presentations from representatives of Navigator taking up the first hour. The following two hours were an opportunity for public comment and questions.
Overall like in previous meetings the majority of questions and comments were filled with hard questions for Navigator representatives.
Seven people did speak out in favor of the pipeline. Most of that group self identified as members of pipe building or welder unions associated with Navigator's work.
This was the last of the required public meetings Navigator needed to hold before they could petition the IUB to move on to the next stage of the pipeline project. The IUB representatives at the meeting did not say when that decision would be coming. However if approved Navigator representatives say they will then begin entering into one on one negotiations with landowners for access to easements.