 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Winter Storm to Impact the Area Late Tonight into Thursday
Morning...

.A winter storm will impact portions of the area with rain
transitioning to heavy, wet accumulating snow overnight into
Thursday morning. Moderate, to at times heavy, snow is expected
with the highest accumulations within a band of heavy snow in
portions of east central into northeast Iowa. Areas outside of
the main band will likely see a sharp cutoff in snow totals. A
brief period of 1-2 inch per hour snowfall rates will be possible
on Thursday morning with impacts to the morning commute expected.

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH
THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...A band of heavy snow is possible in the watch area. Total
snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches may occur within the band of
heavy snow, with lesser amounts in areas that fall outside of
the main band. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of East Central to Northeast Iowa.

* WHEN...From late tonight through Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...Plan on snow covered and slick road conditions. The
hazardous conditions will impact the Thursday morning commute.
Some tree damage and power outages may also occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Natalie Quillian to serve as Biden's deputy chief of staff

  • Updated
  • 0
Natalie Quillian to serve as Biden's deputy chief of staff

Natalie Quillian is appointed to serve as deputy White House chief of staff, White House officials told CNN.

 Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

Newly minted White House chief of staff Jeff Zients has tapped Natalie Quillian, his former deputy on the Covid response team, to serve as deputy White House chief of staff, White House officials told CNN.

Quillian was widely expected to join Zients once again at the White House and now becomes one of three deputy chiefs of staff, alongside Jen O'Malley Dillon and Bruce Reed. The Washington Post was first to report her appointment.

Quillian will focus on managing the implementation of Biden's major pieces of legislation, working closely with senior advisers Mitch Landrieu and John Podesta to coordinate implementation of the bipartisan infrastructure law and the climate provisions of the Inflation Reduction Act.

"I have asked Natalie for her advice and service many times to help me tackle the most difficult issues we face as a nation," President Joe Biden said in a statement. "From figuring out how to campaign safely in an unprecedented pandemic to helping steer our government-wide response to tackle Covid and implementing a nationwide mass vaccination program, Natalie has approached each challenge with great skill."

Zients praised Quillian as "a sharp strategist, an expert at executing, and an unflappable manager under any circumstance."

"In fact, I've found that Natalie is one of the rare leaders that when the challenges get more challenging and the tasks get bigger, she somehow performs even better. She is someone who leads by example," Zients said. "I am extremely grateful Natalie will be a part of our White House team once more as we tackle the critical task ahead with implementation."

A White House official said Quillian's "early focus will be on standing up a general implementation unit in the White House" that will bring together policy, regulatory, legislative, communications and intra-governmental staff to implement the major pieces of legislation and other policy actions.

Before serving as Zients' deputy on the White House's Covid-19 response team during the first 15 months of Biden's term, Quillian served as a deputy campaign manager on Biden's 2020 campaign.

She previously served during all eight years of President Barack Obama's administration, working at the Pentagon and the National Security Council before serving as senior adviser to then-White House chief of staff Denis McDonough, who now serves as Secretary of Veterans Affairs.

This story has been updated with additional reporting.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.