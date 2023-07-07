Muscatine Mayor apologizes for 'offensive' entry in July 4th parade

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWWL) -- People are speaking out after a controversial entry from the 4th of July parade in Muscatine, and the city's Mayor said it doesn't not reflect the values of the overall community.
A woman in Tuesday's parade was on horseback pulling a rope, binding the wrists of another woman wearing a Native American dress.
The Great Plains Action Society spoke at Thursday's city council meeting, saying it was offensive and the city should have stopped it.
Sikowis Nobiss with the Great Plains Action Society said in the meeting, "There's a lot of racism as we know, that's entrenched in our society. There's a lot of white supremacy that's entrenched in our society, but it's your job as officials of the city and the Chamber of Commerce, to make sure that things like this don't like become public spectacles and create very deep harm."
The group responsible told the Muscatine Mayor that their intention was to pay homage to the Cherokee Nation and how unjustly its members were treated.
Mayor Brad Bark said he found out about it toward the end of the parade and then confronted the group. Mayor Bark said that the community is disgusted by the incident and he apologized.
Mayor Bark said, "No matter what explanation and backstory has been given by this group of individuals, for why they displayed what they did, it does not make it okay. And we will assure our community, our state and our country that this will never happen again in Muscatine, Iowa."
The parade's host also said it does not condone the behavior and the entry does not represent the overall community. Mayor Bark also said that processes for future parade entries will be more strict.