Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Winter Storm Expected to Impact Portions of Southern into
Central Iowa on Tonight into Thursday...

.Another storm is set to begin affecting Iowa by late this
evening. Snow will spread into southern and central Iowa then
persist into Thursday before ending by later in the day. Moderate
to heavy snow amounts are forecast along with strong winds
producing areas of blowing and drifting snow.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS
EVENING TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6
inches. The lower amounts are expected toward the north side
of the advisory area.

* WHERE...Portions of west central into central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some of the heaviest snow is expected
around the time of the morning commute on Thursday. Be
prepared for slick roads, poor visibilities during this time
and allow extra time to reach your destination.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

Mike Pence says that his fight against DOJ subpoena in Trump probe is about 'separation of powers'

Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks in Minneapolis on February 15.

 Abbie Parr/AP

Former Vice President Mike Pence spoke publicly for the first time about his plans to fight a subpoena issued in the Justice Department's 2020 election subversion investigation, saying Wednesday that his fight was about " separation of powers" and "defending the prerogatives that I had as president of the Senate."

Pence weighed in while at an event in Minneapolis and is expected to address it again when he makes a speech in Iowa later Wednesday afternoon.

"My fight is on the separation of powers. My fight against the DOJ subpoena very simply is on defending the prerogatives that I had as president of the Senate to preside over the Joint Session of Congress on January 6," Pence told reporters in Minneapolis.

"For me this is a moment where you have to decide where you stand and I stand on the Constitution of the United States," he added.

Pence is one of several former members of Trump's inner circle whose testimony federal investigators have sought, as they scrutinize the events leading up to and during the January 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol. That probe, as well as the federal investigation into Trump's handling of documents from his White House that were found at Mar-a-Lago, have taken a more aggressive tack since special counsel Jack Smith took over both investigations.

Sources previously told CNN that Pence will raise claims under the Constitution's Speech or Debate Clause, which protects legislators from certain law enforcement actions if the conduct in question is linked to their legislative duty. Pence is expected to point to the role he played, when he was vice president, as president of the Senate. In that role, he presided over Congress' certification of the 2020 election results on January 6.

Other witnesses have raised Speech or Debate Clause arguments in efforts to resist subpoenas in the DOJ probe and in the other investigations into January 6. But Pence's plans to invoke the clause in his role as president of the Senate is believed to be untrod legal ground.

