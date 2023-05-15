Mike Pence returning to Iowa in June

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- Former Vice President Mike Pence is planning his next visit to Iowa.
Senator Joni Ernst says that Pence will attend her annual Roast and Ride rally on Saturday, June 3 in Des Moines.
The event runs from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in the afternoon on the Iowa State Fairgrounds.
Earlier on in the day, Pence will participate in a motorcycle ride that benefits the Freedom Foundation, a Veterans organization in Cedar Rapids.
Pence's upcoming visit to the Hawkeye state comes after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis visited the state for his second time this year. DeSantis is expected to announce his bid for President in the coming weeks.
Former President Donald Trump was scheduled to visit the state over the weekend, but decided to cancel his rally due to weather on Saturday.