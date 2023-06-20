Meet the Candidates: Cedar Falls city council race

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Gabe Groothuis and Aaron Hawbaker are facing off in the Cedar Falls Ward 4 city council race.
Groothuis has worked full-time as a Financial Advisor at Thrivent Midwest Group after graduating from the University of Northern Iowa in 2019. Groothuis double majored in Organizational Leadership, Sales Management, and earned a minor in Entrepreneurship.
In a statement to KWWL, Groothuis said that he is running to "be a servant leader, set a strategic vision for the future and listen to the citizens voice."
Groothuis entered the race as the only candidate in April. This month, Hawbaker entered the race to challenge Groothuis.
Hawbaker is currently the state's chief public defender in Waterloo. He is also a graduate from the University of Northern Iowa.
He has said that he wants to continue development on College Hill and Seerly Park. Hawbaker also wants to strengthen local neighborhoods and enhance the collaborative partnerships between Cedar Falls and UNI.
Groothuis and Hawbaker are currently the only candidates running in the Ward 4 race.