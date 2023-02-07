 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Winter Storm to Impact the Area Late Wednesday Night into
Thursday Morning...

.A winter storm will impact the area with rain transitioning to
snow overnight Wednesday and lasting into Thursday morning.
Moderate to at times heavy snow accumulations are possible,
especially towards northeast Iowa. A brief period of 1-2 inch per
hour snowfall rates will be possible overnight with impacts to
the morning commute expected.

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8
inches possible.

* WHERE...Central to Northeast Iowa.

* WHEN...From late Wednesday night through Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

McCarthy confirms Santos is facing House probe

  • Updated
  • 0
New York GOP Rep. George Santos, here leaving his office on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 31, is facing a House Ethics Committee probe.

 Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said New York GOP Rep. George Santos is facing a House Ethics Committee probe, confirming for the first time that the panel has opened an investigation into the embattled freshman. McCarthy said the House will take action depending on what the panel finds.

Asked about Santos' constituents calling on him to resign, McCarthy said: "Ethics is moving through, and if ethics finds something, we'll take action. Right now we're not allowing him to be on committees from the standpoint of the questions that have arisen."

Santos told CNN he is "not concerned" about the House Ethics investigation confirmed by the speaker.

As far as his constituents coming to the Hill demanding Congress vote to expel him, Santos told reporters he looks forward to welcoming them and rejected the notion that he is a distraction.

"You're saying that the freedom of speech of my constituents is a distraction to my work?" Santos said. "Do you think people are a distraction to the work I'm doing here?"

This story has been updated with additional developments.

