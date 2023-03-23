Local transgender elected official reacts to newly-signed legislation

DUBUUQE, Iowa (KWWL) -- In the wake of Governor Kim Reynolds signing two bills affecting Iowa's transgender youth, members of the LGBTQ+ community are weighing in and trying to figure out what will happen next.
Members of the transgender community across the state are raising concerns over the impact that these two bills will have on young trans Iowans.
On Thursday, KWWL spoke with Iowa's first-ever trans elected official, Aime Wichtendahl, a Hiawatha city counselor. She said that she feels the bills are malicious in nature.
Wichtendahl said, "They had no interest in hearing from trans kids, they had no interest in hearing from doctors, they had no interest in hearing the science. So the only conclusion I'm left with is they're actively trying to do everything with the power of the state to make trans kids' lives miserable or to even not even have them at all."
Senate files 538 and 482, which ban gender affirming care for minors and force children to use bathrooms corresponding to their biological sex, have triggered protests as they moved through the Iowa House.
Wichtendahl spoke against the bills during hearings in the Iowa Senate. As someone who knew at a young age, but couldn't transition, she says that the bills ignore trans kid's realities.
She explained, "I knew I was transgender when I was 9 years old. And I can tell you first hand that nothing in the intervening years - and I transitioned when I was 25 - nothing in the intervening years made gender dysphoria go away."
Wichtendahl says that the gender affirming care ban also ignores the vast majority of doctors. She says that 8 of the U.S.'s leading medical associations support gender affirming care, including the American Medical Association and the American Psychiatric Association. However, Wichtendahl says that the glaring issue with both bills is that they're illegal due to discrimination.
She explained, "Cisgender people who need gender affirming care, even though they're minors, can get it. Intersex people can get gender affirming care if they need it, but trans people can not. Again those are similarly situated people in the exact same situation. That is de facto discrimination. And again it is illegal under Iowa law, it is illegal under federal law, and these bills should not see the light of day."
Wichtendahl said that while she's nervous for the future with how much she feels that the state's government and legislature is targeting trans people, she plans to fight against these bills as long as she can.